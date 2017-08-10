Panasonic Introduces New Senior Care Facility Communications Solution to Maximize Efficiency and Improve Patient Care

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced the Panasonic Senior Care Facility Communications Solution, a scalable, cost effective, fully integrated communications and alarm management system designed to optimize staff efficiency and increase response times at senior care facilities. The new offering gives caregivers and health care staff the benefit of an enhanced workflow, improved patient safety and satisfaction, and reduced personnel costs for the facility.

The Panasonic Senior Care Facility Communications Solution is a comprehensive system equipped with four components: Direct Care Connect (DCC) ™, DCare™, the KX-DTU100 Digital Communications Terminal and DECT cordless handsets. The solution improves patient care by decreasing alarm response time and caregiver's fatigue. In order to do so, the solution integrates with the facility's alarm system. DCC enables real-time alarm status and monitoring, alarm management with multiple levels of escalation, and comprehensive historical reports, while the KX-DTU100 Digital Communications Terminal enables two-way communication in the patients' rooms. DCare supports these efforts by sending alarm notifications via Wi-Fi to a caregiver's Android-based mobile terminal and escalating alarms to DECT cordless handsets when necessary. If a facility does not have Wi-Fi, DECT cordless handsets can be used to replace fragile walkie-talkies with a reliable two-way communicator that enables nurses to speak with patients from anywhere. By leveraging the actionable data from these components, facility managers can improve patient care and satisfaction, ensure fewer empty beds, accurately bill their services and potentially reduce operational costs.

"The Panasonic Senior Care Facility Communications Solution will revolutionize how staff are able to deliver care and interact with patients and residents within senior care facilities," said Oliver Bodden, product manager of unified communications at Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. "The accountability and connectivity enabled by this full suite of products, which was designed specifically for the health care industry, empowers senior care facilities to provide quality care while diminishing staff's alarm fatigue. Plus, with customizable features and software add-ons, facilities can tailor solutions to fit their specific needs."

Key Features:

For more information about Panasonic's solutions for the health care industry, please visit https://www.business.panasonic.com/healthcare.

Panasonic Solutions for Business Panasonic delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver a customized experience to drive better outcomes-for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic engineers reliable products and solutions that help to create, capture and deliver data of all types, where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, visual communications (projectors, displays, digital signage) and HD video production. Panasonic solutions for business are delivered by Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation.

All brand and company/product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies. All specifications are subject to change without notice. Information on Panasonic solutions for business can be obtained by calling 877-803-8492 or at us.panasonic.com/business-solutions/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation, and leverages its strengths in immersive entertainment, sustainable energy, automated supply chains and connected mobility to provide integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.PanasonicMovesUs.com.

Connect with Panasonic: Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Plus, Facebook, YouTube