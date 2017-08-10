ATIS Advances Connected Vehicle Cybersecurity Through Industry-to-Industry Collaboration

WASHINGTON , Aug. 10, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Connected vehicle cybersecurity took a major step forward today with publication of the ATIS report, Improving Vehicle Cybersecurity ICT Industry Experience & Perspectives. Cybersecurity is vitally important to the future of automated vehicles.Â Both the information and communications technology (ICT) industry and vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are proactively addressing cybersecurity challenges. This new ATIS resource translates the ICT industry's extensive experience in continually improving security in networks and devices to enhance security in the connected vehicle ecosystem.

"The network reaches into new frontiers as it provides vehicle connectivity for advanced applications and data collection," noted ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller . "This new report positions both the ICT industry and vehicle OEMs to work collaboratively to secure the network and block cyber attacks or malware events. ATIS believes that the connected vehicle's potential will be maximized through this industry-to-industry collaboration."

Connected and self-driving vehicles bring consumers unprecedented new options, yet the risks of cyber intrusion are significant. Dangers range from access to the owner's, driver's or passenger's personal and financial information to outright loss of physical control of the vehicle. Cybersecurity breaches can also damage consumer trust in both industries.

Addressing both security and trust goals, a collaborative approach to these problems is a win for both industries. Moving forward, improved dialog and continued collaboration will also serve to foster traffic safety, complement smart cities initiatives, improve vehicle reliability and enhance overall customer experience in a new world of vehicles connected through the telecommunications network.

"Connected vehicle security requires an ecosystem of end-to-end players to address security threats. Telecommunications carriers play a critical role. But we can't do it alone. This white paper shows how our industry and automobile manufacturers can work together to provide the most secure solutions possible for connected vehicles," said Cameron Coursey , vice president, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T.

"TELUS is pleased to take part in this important effort; working collaboratively with our telecom peers and vehicle OEMs with a common goal of improving cyber security and safety for connected vehicles," said Carey Frey , chief security officer at TELUS. "At TELUS, we believe that a collaborative cross-industry approach that consistently improves on a Secure-by-Design model is imperative to safely and securely accelerating innovation in the connected-vehicle ecosystem."

The complimentary Improving Vehicle Cybersecurity: ICT Industry Experience & Perspectives, is available here.

CONTACT: Marcella Wolfe , 202-434-8851

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atis-advances-connected-vehicle-cybersecurity-through-industry-to-industry-collaboration-300502388.html

SOURCE ATIS

http://www.atis.org