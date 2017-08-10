GCI Taps Synacor for Hosted Email and TV Authentication

BUFFALO, N.Y. &Synacor Inc. (Nasdaq SYNC) and GCI today announced that the companies have expanded their partnership. The multiyear agreement includes an upgrade to Synacor's hosted email platform and deployment of Synacor Advanced Cloud ID to streamline the subscriber login experience on connected TVs and mobile devices. Users will be able to seamlessly access video content across devices without having to repeatedly enter passwords.

Synacor's Advanced Cloud ID solution simplifies the subscriber TV Everywhere login experience anywhere end users access their services, whether in-home on their Wi-Fi network, on a connected TV or on mobile. GCI users will only have to sign in once on devices to access authenticated TV Everywhere apps. Once a user is signed into one app, any other app on any device, from participating providers will automatically log the user into all other supported apps requiring authentication.

"At GCI, we are constantly working to improve our service and deliver the best experience possible to our customers," said Heather Handyside, GCI's director of corporate communications. "Our customers will have a richer and more secure digital experience powered by Synacor's innovative technology platform."

"We're honored to be expanding our partnership with GCI," said John Kavanagh, Executive Director of Identity Management Solutions at Synacor. "Through our joint efforts, we are delivering a more seamless customer experience deepening GCI's engagement with its customers."

About Advanced Cloud ID

Synacor Advanced Cloud ID is the industry's only end-to-end identity platform that simplifies the subscriber login experience anywhere end users access their video services. Whether viewing in the home via a Wi-Fi network, connected TV or on mobile with an iOS or Android mobile phone or tablet, users can get to the content they want faster and with less headaches. GCI subscribers will benefit from the following features:

Synacor is on a mission to improve the consumer sign-on experience. The company's latest whitepaper, "Let Them Watch More TV: How to Easily Overcome the Login Problem," outlines the challenges facing pay TV's deployment of sign-on solutions, the technical and strategic changes resolving these concerns, and the many benefits of today's best-in-class simplified sign-on solutions.

About GCI

GCI is the largest communications provider in Alaska, providing data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout the nation. Headquartered in Alaska, GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com.

About Synacor

Synacor is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, and enterprises. Our mission is to enable our customers to better engage with their consumers. Our customers use our technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. We deliver managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, end-to-end video solutions and cloud-based identity management. Synacor enables its customers to better engage with their consumers. www.synacor.com