Clearfield Telcordia Certified for Major Service Provider Market Applications

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that its fiber termination process used to manufacture Clearfield LC UPC 900 m 1.6 mm and 2.0 mm jumpers and fiber assemblies have been tested by an independent test lab compliant to the Telcordia, GR 326 Core requirements. With the Telcordia GR 326 achievement, Clearfield now provides maximum assurance for the Tier 1 telecommunications market that requires the highest standards for manufacturing processes, procedures and quality components.

As major service providers seek to provide higher density in their networks with a smaller form factor connector, many opt to use LC/UPC jumpers and fiber assemblies in an Outside Plant (OSP) environment. The Clearfield LC/UPC connectors surpassed rigorous testing to meet a myriad of environmental, handling, use and mechanical functions to survive the stresses in the OSP environment.

"Successfully securing the certifications required to meet the needs of national carriers and cable operators is a sign that our strategy and execution is working," said Cheri Beranek, Clearfield president and CEO. "It is yet another sign that we are well-positioned to build the infrastructure needed for Internet of Things device connectivity, 5G and our fiber-driven future."

About Clearfield, Inc.

