ScanSource to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results on August 29, 2017

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results for the period ended June 30, 2017 on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at approximately 4 00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, August 29, 2017, at 5 00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.'s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), barcode, physical security, video, voice, data networking and technology services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services. ScanSource is committed to helping its resellers and sales partners choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. In August 2016, ScanSource entered the recurring revenue telecom and cloud services market through its acquisition of Intelisys, the industry's leading technology services distributor. Founded in 1992, the Company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and was named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina. ScanSource ranks #647 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.