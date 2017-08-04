Ondigo Refreshes Exclusive Accessory Program For Boost Mobile

BENSALEM, Pa. , Aug.Â Wireless accessory manufacturer and distributor, Ondigo announces today plans to refresh their accessory program for Boost Mobile.

Since being named the exclusive accessory provider for Boost Mobile stores in 2016, Ondigo has grown their product line to support all devices in the Boost channel. These accessories are manufactured exclusively for Boost and carry Boost branding.

Ondigo is currently available in over 5,000 Boost locations. 3,000 locations nationwide feature Ondigo's Boost Accessory wall - a 9-foot accessory fixture featuring all Boost-branded accessories as well as a digital signage display.

The latest program refresh includes adding products to compliment Ondigo's current portfolio - providing Boost dealers one stop shopping for their accessory needs. The expanded line of products features over 60 new Boost-branded SKUs as well as over 40 SKUs brought in from other accessory manufacturers.

The product line expansion is due in part to Ondigo's recent decision to bring on industry vet Jim Radack as their General Manager. Radack's 20+ years of experience in wireless has helped Ondigo forge new partnerships and enhance the Ondigo offering to Boost Mobile stores.

"Based on the feedback we've received from retailers, we knew we needed to expand the product line and provide a larger assortment," says Radack. "Between our new Boost-branded line and new partnerships, Boost stores will have easy access to the perfect mix of accessories for their customers."

Ondigo is also expanding their support team to provide additional product and sales support for Boost retailers as part of their program refresh. The in-house support team will provide Boost stores with training on new products as well as assistance with choosing the correct items for their store.

"Our goal is to make the choices for Boost stores endless - and provide Boost retailers carrying Ondigo products with the support needed to feel confident selling Ondigo products over any other accessory brand in the store," says Ondigo Chairman, Jack Huston .

The refresh of Ondigo's program for Boost Mobile aligns closely with Boost Mobile's "Store of the Future" program, which aims to open newly updated stores nationwide and provide Boost customers with the best shopping experience in wireless.

"Boost Accessories delivered by Ondigo is a strategic initiative for our Boost Dealer Channel. Providing our retailers with the highest quality products and best in class assortment at affordable costs, are critically important as we empower our distribution to drive an exceptional customer experience," says David Kim , Boost Mobile's Vice President of Prepaid Operations. "Separately, the flexibility of Ondigo has been instrumental to the on-going success and refresh of our Boost Accessory program. Boost Mobile will continue to provide our distribution with ways to make it "Easy to switch", Easy to save."

Ondigo expects to be rolling out their program refresh over the next 3 weeks.

ABOUT ONDIGO

Ondigo is a leading wholesaler of wireless accessories and audio. Founded in 2010, Ondigo has built their brand on providing high-quality and affordable phone protection with its popular intact line and Ondigo tech audio accessories. Ondigo accessories can found in Boost Mobile stores nationwide. For more information, visit Ondigo.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondigo-refreshes-exclusive-accessory-program-for-boost-mobile-300499980.html

SOURCE Ondigo