CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Cowen and Company 3rd Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will present at the Cowen and Company 3rd Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit being held August 7 8, 2017, at the St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder, Colorado. Gary Wojtaszek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 2 45 pm Mountain Time on Tuesday, August 8.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Company" tab in the "Investors / Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

