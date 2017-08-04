Custom Business Solutions Launches Reseller Network for NorthStar Order Entry Point of Sale System

RetailNOW Booth 738 Custom Business Solutions (CBS), a leading hospitality technology service provider, today announces plans to develop a nationwide reseller network for NorthStar Order Entry, the company's signature cloud based software point of sale (POS) solution.

Developed for the restaurant industry six years ago, NorthStar Order Entry provides an omni-channel system for guests and servers to more efficiently place orders while managing security, improving speed of service and enhancing the guest experience, all managed from the cloud.

The NorthStar system was first used by STACKED Restaurants, which operates four Southern California locations, and is now employed by numerous companies throughout the restaurant, hospitality and travel industries including cruise ships.

According to CBS COO Jeremy Julian, a reseller network will accelerate user adoption and help CBS meet the growing demand for the flexible, easy to use POS software.

"Hospitality customers of all sizes are finding NorthStar to be a valuable component of their successful business operations. We believe a reseller network will help us connect with more customers who desire a modern, cloud-based POS system that delivers a competitive advantage in today's challenging environment," said Jeremy Julian.

As a reseller for more than two decades, CBS knows what it takes to deliver value and results in the reseller channel. The company is looking for regional resellers with technical expertise and a track record of positively serving customers in the hospitality industry. These resellers would work directly with regional restaurant brands that would benefit from the easy to install and user-friendly NorthStar system and its data analytics capabilities.

ABOUT CUSTOM BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS's NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit www.cbsnorthstar.com.