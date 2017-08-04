Pay TV's Rapidly Changing Delivery Mechanisms Triggers Demand for Effective Video Content Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Aug.Â The global content protection market is transforming, and participants must adapt or fail. Internet protocol (IP) is creating widespread disruption. Consumer preferences are shifting from live linear bouquets of channels toward over the top (OTT) and television everywhere (TVE). Consumer electronic (CE) devices are outselling set top boxes (STBs) 10 to 1, and cord cutting continues to gather steam. Digital rights management (DRM) secure players and watermarking are gaining wallet share, even as traditional CAS spending plateaus. Overall, the nature of pay TV is changing and content protection technologies must adapt to secure content and revenue wherever it is viewed and however it is delivered.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Content Protection Market, Forecast to 2021, finds market revenues will grow from nearly $1.7 billion in 2016 to just shy of $2 billion by 2021, at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 3.4 percent. The study examines current revenues and future growth potential of the content protection market in terms of four application segments: IPTV, cable, satellite, direct-to-home (DTH), and other service (including online services and pay DTT); in terms of protection type (CAS, DRM, and other); and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe , the Middle East , Africa and Asia-Pacific ).

To access more information on this analysis, please visit: https://goo.gl/Vo2Uxz

"The pay TV market has morphed from being a controlled and predictable broadcast ecosystem to an evolving morass of fragmentation across devices, platforms, standards, technologies and interoperability," said Streaming Media Practice Head Mukul Krishna . "Content protection vendors that can expand beyond client-based, hardware-dependent product lines to fully empower expanding pay TV content services will see success."

Expansion of OTT and TVE services will increase expenditure on DRM, multi-DRM, and secure player solutions, while upgrades to hybrid STBs combined with the imminent growth in 4K will drive demand for higher-end solutions.

Growth opportunities will revolve around:

While several changes in technology and standards, including the exit of Flash and Smooth Streaming technologies, consolidation of HTML5/EME, and advent of common media application format (CMAF) to bridge HTTP live streaming (HLS) and dynamic adaptive streaming over HTTP (DASH), will address fragmentation on the DRM side, issues remain in terms of support for legacy devices and varying options for packet-level encryption.

"Content protection vendors must become a one-stop shop, developing in-house competency and establishing partnerships and reseller arrangements, to enable secure cross-platform, multi-screen delivery for operators," summed up Krishna. "Truly agile vendors will think beyond pure security and seek to become comprehensive content protection and content monetization partners."

Global Content Protection Market, Forecast to 2021, is part of Frost & Sullivan's Digital Media Growth Partnership Service.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Content Protection Market, Forecast to 2021 K12B-70

Contact: Clarissa Castaneda Corporate Communications - North America P: 210.477.8481 F: 210.348.1003 E: clarissa.castaneda@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pay-tvs-rapidly-changing-delivery-mechanisms-triggers-demand-for-effective-video-content-protection-300499605.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

http://www.frost.com