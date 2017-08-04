Exeltis USA, Inc. Releases Results of Novel Prospective Web-Based Consumer Study: Women with Self-Described PCOS Taking PregnitudeÂ®, a Doctor-Recommended Fertility Supplement: Approximately 60 Percent of Study Participants Achieved Pregnancy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. , Aug.Â Exeltis USA , Inc., an integrated health science company, has announced results of its PregnitudeÂ Reproductive App Marketing (PRAM) study in collaboration with a popular fertility app for women who self describe as suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal imbalance that can cause irregular menstrual cycles making it difficult to conceive.Â "Of the 152 users who regularly monitored, track and record their menstrual cycles on this fertility app, approximately 60 percent of the women taking PregnitudeÂ conceived during the 6 month trial compared to 45 percent of the control group not taking the supplement," said Michael Krychman , MD, a board certified obstetrician gynecologist in Newport , CA and the principal investigator of the PRAM Study. "Moreover, thirty percent of the PregnitudeÂ pregnancies occurred within the first 3 months."

This novel app research allowed participants to use their smart phone to input detailed information anonymously. The PRAM study was compliant to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) protocols to ensure complete protection of all research data.

PregnitudeÂ® is a doctor-recommended fertility support dietary supplement for women especially formulated for reproductive health and improved egg quality. PregnitudeÂ® is the only fertility supplement to provide the twice daily therapeutic dosages of nutrients outlined in clinical support documentation. (1) (2) "The PRAM study showed that PregnitudeÂ®, a natural fertility supplement, had noticeable efficacy for women who were having trouble conceiving," said Dr. Krychman, "Having a non-prescription fertility supplement available to them before they move on to more aggressive, often financially burdensome medical therapies and interventions, shows great promise for this population," adds Dr. Krychman.

About the PRAM Study The PRAM study was conducted among a select population-women with self-reported PCOS to test the efficacy of PregnitudeÂ®. This approach to consumer research was the first time that digital technology was used in tandem with tracking the efficacy of a fertility-boosting dietary product among women who are actively trying to get pregnant. The hypothesis was that the PregnitudeÂ® users (as opposed to the control group), who were also entering and tracking a range of fertility-related data, would have more regular menses and by extension more regular ovulation and improved egg formation, which could lead to pregnancy. In addition to PCOS, maternal age is a known factor among women struggling to conceive, as the quality of a woman's eggs begins to decline after age 30-35. The PRAM participants ranged from 20 to 38 years old with an average age of 29. The conception rate and time to conception are significant across the entire active user population. Study highlights include:

PCOS is a common cause of infertility in women and it may be responsible for up to 70 percent of infertility issues in women who have difficulty ovulating, as reported by the PCOS Foundation (3). "Given that both PCOS and maternal age create known challenges to conception, it is provocative and significant that among study participants in the 31 to 35 age range, 24 percent conceived while using PregnitudeÂ®," said Dr. Krychman. "These results indicate that PregnitudeÂ® has the potential to make a life-changing difference for some women who struggle trying to conceive, particularly those with PCOS or irregular menses," adds Dr. Krychman.

"We are very pleased with the results of the PRAM study because it reflects the effectiveness of PregnitudeÂ®," said Eduardo Fernandez , VP of Operations specializing in dietary supplements. "At Exeltis, we are committed to empowering women to be more proactive in managing their health, including their reproductive health."

