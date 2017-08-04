Sanford Heisler Sharp And Tech Giant Qualcomm Receive Final Approval Of $19.5 Million Gender Discrimination Settlement

SAN DIEGO , Aug. Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, one of the nation's leading class action civil rights firms, today announced that Judge Janis L.Â SammartinoÂ of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California granted final approval of the Qualcomm $19.5 Million gender discrimination class and collective action settlement. Â

David Sanford , chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp and lead counsel for the Plaintiff class, praised the settlement. "We have been privileged to represent a group of brilliant plaintiffs who courageously represented women in technology. Their tenacity brought about a significant settlement that will bring immediate relief to thousands of women and shape the industry going forward."

In addition to monetary relief, the settlement requires Qualcomm to institute comprehensive programmatic relief, which will ensure that female employees working in STEM and related positions will enjoy equal job opportunities. The settlement affects a class of approximately 3,400 women.

Danielle Fuschetti , an attorney at Sanford Heisler Sharp, noted: "This settlement is a good outcome for the women at Qualcomm now and into the future."

Under the settlement agreement, Qualcomm will make a non-reversionary payment of $19.5 Million to settle all class claims in the case. Qualcomm will also institute significant changes in its policies and practices to help eliminate gender disparities and foster equal employment opportunity going forward.

Jill Sanford , also an attorney at Sanford Heisler Sharp, said, "The settlement will make Qualcomm a stronger company. Rewarding and valuing all employees is not only right, it's good business."

About Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP

Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP is a public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in New York , Washington, D.C , Nashville , San Francisco and San Diego. Our attorneys have graduated from the nation's top law schools, clerked for judges throughout the United States , and amassed extensive experience litigating cases that have earned over one billion dollars for our clients.

The Firm specializes in civil rights and general public interest cases, representing plaintiffs with employment discrimination, labor and wage violations, predatory lending, whistleblower, consumer fraud, and other claims. Along with a focus on class actions, the firm also represents individuals and has achieved particular success in the representation of executives and attorneys in employment disputes. For more information go to http://www.sanfordheisler.com/ or call 202 499-5200 or email dsanford@sanfordheisler.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @sanfordheisler

For more information contact: Jamie Moss, newsPRos, PR Counsel, Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP; 201 788-0142; Jamie@newspros.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanford-heisler-sharp-and-tech-giant-qualcomm-receive-final-approval-of-195-million-gender-discrimination-settlement-300499661.html

SOURCE Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP

http://www.sanfordheisler.com