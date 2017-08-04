Preformed Line Products Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2017 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio , Aug.Â Preformed Line Products Company (Nasdaq Â PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter and first six months of 2017.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $4.2 million , or $.81 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million , or $.53 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2016.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2017 increased 17% to $97.5 million , compared to $83.2 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $5.7 million , or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million , or $1.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2016.

Net sales increased 12% to $182.1 million for the first six months of 2017 compared to $161.9 million in the first six months of 2016.

Currency translation rates favorably impacted net sales by $1.4 million for the first six months and less than $.1 million for the quarter ended June 30 , 2017. Currency had a negative impact on net income for each of the same periods of less than $.1 million .

Rob Ruhlman , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our sales momentum from the first quarter continued to strengthen as we achieved year-over-year, double-digit sales growth across each of our segments in the second quarter. While raw material costs have remained higher, we also expanded our gross profit nearly eleven percent. We have leveraged our cost structure to deliver our strongest bottom line results for this period in the last three years."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio , and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas , and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina , Australia , Brazil , Canada , China , Colombia , England , France , Indonesia , Malaysia , Mexico , New Zealand , Poland , Russia , South Africa , Spain and Thailand .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, the Company's ability to strengthen and retain relationships with the Company's customers and expanding geographically, the Company's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions for profitable growth, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 10, 2017 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months June 30 Six Months June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 97,512 $ 83,220 $ 182,081 $ 161,903 Cost of products sold 67,839 56,414 127,743 110,807 GROSS PROFIT 29,673 26,806 54,338 51,096 Costs and expenses Selling 8,626 8,183 16,910 15,814 General and administrative 10,772 10,962 21,101 21,049 Research and engineering 3,612 3,609 7,301 7,347 Other operating expense (income) - net 369 (27) 474 (880) 23,379 22,727 45,786 43,330 OPERATING INCOME 6,294 4,079 8,552 7,766 Other income (expense) Interest income 160 68 264 143 Interest expense (277) (166) (577) (324) Other income (expense) - net 81 (208) 137 (156) (36) (306) (176) (337) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,258 3,773 8,376 7,429 Income taxes 2,102 1,018 2,702 2,016 NET INCOME $ 4,156 $ 2,755 $ 5,674 $ 5,413 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE Net Income $ 0.81 $ 0.53 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Net Income $ 0.81 $ 0.53 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic 5,116 5,186 5,117 5,198 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted 5,127 5,208 5,132 5,218

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months June 30

Six Months June 30

2017

2016

2017

2016

Net sales

$ 97,512

$ 83,220

$ 182,081

$ 161,903

Cost of products sold

67,839

56,414

127,743

110,807

GROSS PROFIT

29,673

26,806

54,338

51,096

Costs and expenses

Selling

8,626

8,183

16,910

15,814

General and administrative

10,772

10,962

21,101

21,049

Research and engineering

3,612

3,609

7,301

7,347

Other operating expense (income) - net

369

(27)

474

(880)

23,379

22,727

45,786

43,330

OPERATING INCOME

6,294

4,079

8,552

7,766

Other income (expense)

Interest income

160

68

264

143

Interest expense

(277)

(166)

(577)

(324)

Other income (expense) - net

81

(208)

137

(156)

(36)

(306)

(176)

(337)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,258

3,773

8,376

7,429

Income taxes

2,102

1,018

2,702

2,016

NET INCOME

$ 4,156

$ 2,755

$ 5,674

$ 5,413

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

Net Income

$ 0.81

$ 0.53

$ 1.11

$ 1.04

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Net Income

$ 0.81

$ 0.53

$ 1.11

$ 1.04

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,116

5,186

5,117

5,198

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,127

5,208

5,132

5,218

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,002 $ 30,737 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,221 ($3,210 in 2016) 79,686 63,415 Inventories - net 75,498 74,484 Prepaids 4,040 12,035 Other current assets 8,290 8,436 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 195,516 189,107 Property, plant and equipment - net 107,234 105,104 Other intangibles - net 10,468 10,475 Goodwill 16,478 15,769 Deferred income taxes 10,897 10,208 Other assets 10,978 10,274 TOTAL ASSETS $ 351,571 $ 340,937 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 24,145 $ 21,978 Notes payable to banks 1,379 1,315 Current portion of long-term debt 1,448 1,448 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees 12,355 10,040 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,753 20,674 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 59,080 55,455 Long-term debt, less current portion 36,570 42,943 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 19,324 18,996 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity: Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,115,981 and 5,117,753 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 12,514 12,508 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 297,840 and 297,281 shares at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (12,089) (12,054) Deferred Compensation Liability 12,089 12,054 Paid-in capital 25,916 24,629 Retained earnings 306,979 303,415 Treasury shares, at cost, 1,140,816 and 1,136,443 shares at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (59,880) (59,640) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,932) (57,369) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 236,597 223,543 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 351,571 $ 340,937

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)

2017

2016

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,002

$ 30,737

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,221 ($3,210 in 2016)

79,686

63,415

Inventories - net

75,498

74,484

Prepaids

4,040

12,035

Other current assets

8,290

8,436

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

195,516

189,107

Property, plant and equipment - net

107,234

105,104

Other intangibles - net

10,468

10,475

Goodwill

16,478

15,769

Deferred income taxes

10,897

10,208

Other assets

10,978

10,274

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 351,571

$ 340,937

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Trade accounts payable

$ 24,145

$ 21,978

Notes payable to banks

1,379

1,315

Current portion of long-term debt

1,448

1,448

Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees

12,355

10,040

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19,753

20,674

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

59,080

55,455

Long-term debt, less current portion

36,570

42,943

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

19,324

18,996

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 5,115,981 and

5,117,753 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016

12,514

12,508

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 297,840 and 297,281 shares at

June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

(12,089)

(12,054)

Deferred Compensation Liability

12,089

12,054

Paid-in capital

25,916

24,629

Retained earnings

306,979

303,415

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,140,816 and 1,136,443 shares at

June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

(59,880)

(59,640)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(48,932)

(57,369)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

236,597

223,543

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 351,571

$ 340,937

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-second-quarter-and-first-half-2017-results-300499550.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company