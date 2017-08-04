QTS Declares $0.39 Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , Aug. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE QTS), one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of data center facilities and cloud services, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.39 per share on its common stock for the third quarter of 2017. The $0.39 per share dividend is payable on October 5, 2017 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2017 .

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center, hybrid cloud and managed services. QTS features the nation's only fully integrated technology services platform providing flexible, scalable solutions for the federal government, financial services, healthcare and high tech industries. QTS owns, operates or manages more than 5 million square feet of data center space and supports more than 1,100 customers in North America , Europe and Asia Pacific . In addition, QTS' Critical Facilities Management (CFM) provides increased efficiency and greater performance for third-party data center owners and operators. For more information, please visit www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow us on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

