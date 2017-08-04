NEW YORK , Aug. IoT in Europe Market opportunities and main applications Summary IoT refers to the holistic interconnection of services, applications, business processes, people and devices with the network or Internet in order to share information and perform certain tasks without any human interventions. Read the full report http www.reportlinker.com p05043293 IoT in Europe Market opportunities and main applications.html Europe will be the leading region, accounting for 36% of all connections, followed by the Americas (28%). We forecast total connections to reach 4.8bn by the end of 2020. IoT connections are rapidly growing in Europe and we forecast total connections to reach 1.8bn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% in 2016 20. This growth is based on the fast take ups of IoT in several verticals, including smart metering, connected cars and government, among others. Vodafone Germany has partnered with some major car and motorbike manufacturers in Europe on connected cars. Orange France provides integrated solutions for fleet management to French car manufacturers PSA Group and Renault. In terms of pioneering operators, Telef nica Spain was the first to launch smart city solutions across Spain while O2 was the first telco in the UK to launch smart homes services in 2016. Diversification of connectivity will keep telcos at the center of the IoT environment, while expansion in 5G and NB IoT will enhance cellular M2M efficiency. Big data will enable telcos to sell information within legal frameworks and generate new revenue streams. Partnerships between telcos and vendors will enable new products to have technology directly embedded. The report "IoT in Europe Market opportunities and main applications" offers a thorough study of the size of the IoT market and different strategies of telecom operators in the European region. In particular, this report consists of following sections Introduction This section briefly examines the definition of IoT and M2M and offers a snapshot of the different IoT standards. Key Drivers This section highlights the three main drivers behind the proliferation of IoT connections, namely the high take up of smartphones, cloud computing and bidg data analytics (BDA). Market sizing This section provides an estimate and forecast through 2020 of total IoT connections worldwide and in Europe . It also take a dive into the size of IoT in Europe by connectivity, vertical and applications Case studies We continue with a review of the IoT applications that leading telecom companies Vodafone Germany, Orange France, Telef nica Spain and O2 UK have been following to increase presence in the IoT environment. Key findings and recommendations We conclude the report with a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators and network vendors to grasp full opportunities on the IoT market. Companies mentioned in this report Vodafone, Orange, Telef nica, O2 Scope IoT connections have been growing at a fast pace triggered by smartphone growth, cloud computing and big data analytics. Europe makes up over a third of all IoT connections compared to other regions Total IoT connections to increase 1.4x between 2017 and 2020 to 4.8bn connections, at a CAGR of 34%. Cellular M2M, though growing in number, to decrease in total IoT connections through 2020 and the market share of telcos deploying other kinds of connectivity (e.g., fixed, satellite, LoRa, Sigfox, NB IoT, etc.) will increase European operators have majorly invested in fleet management and telematics with smart homes gaining momentum and Spain paving the way for smart cities. Reasons to buy The insider report examines the IoT strategies of European telecom operators to generate new revenue streams. The report also provides analysis of main IoT applications European telcos have invested in. The insights in the report will help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies through analysis of the strategies adopted by telcos, competitive environment and best practices. The case studies focus on current strategies pertaining to IoT technology used and application targeted for four telcos in the region. The analysis can be beneficial to local competitors or prospective market entrants. By understanding of the opportunities stemming from IoT, telcos can strengthen their market positioning and competitiveness. Read the full report http www.reportlinker.com p05043293 IoT in Europe Market opportunities and main applications.html About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. http www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

