Michigan to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Lt. Governor Calley Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va. , Aug.Â On behalf of Governor Rick Snyder , Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is transforming communications and driving innovation for Michigan's first responders by "opting in" to FirstNet. With his decision, FirstNet and AT&T will deliver a specialized wireless broadband network to Michigan's public safety community. This will make Michigan the 10th state or territory in the country to bring first responders advanced technologies that will help them save lives and protect communities.

"This initiative puts Michigan at the forefront once again for public safety and public service," Lt. Gov. Calley said. "The ability for public safety agencies to communicate is critical in an emergency. The enhanced capabilities offered by FirstNet and AT&T will help ensure that those risking their lives for our safety have the tools they need. This effort also will enhance the availability of broadband service across many rural areas of the state, something that Governor Snyder and I continue to focus on as a priority for Michigan residents."

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for Michigan's public safety community at no cost to the state for the next 25 years. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

Michigan led a comprehensive solicitation of potential vendors to build and maintain its FirstNet network. Ultimately, Michigan selected the FirstNet and AT&T public-private partnership, bringing public safety the overall best value solution with the least risk.

The Governor and Lt. Governor are making one of the most economical and technologically advanced decisions for the state's first responders and the residents they serve. The FirstNet Network will transform the way Michigan's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, FirstNet and AT&T will:

"Much of the state of Michigan is rural in nature and presents many communication challenges," said Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue . "Effective and robust communication capabilities are critical to all public safety officials and the citizens we serve."

The FirstNet solution that will be built in Michigan was designed with direct input from the state's public safety community. FirstNet has been meeting with Michigan officials and public safety personnel for several years to address their unique communication needs. This includes:

"The Governor and Lieutenant Governor's decision to join FirstNet comes after the state considered a number of options to get the best solution for public safety," says FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "FirstNet and AT&T are extremely pleased to have delivered the network plan that best meets Michigan's unique needs. We look forward to connecting first responders across the Wolverine State's diverse landscape - including its rural and tribal areas, as well as federal lands, border crossings and waterways."

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. Michigan's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"Michigan issued a comprehensive RFP, and the governor and lieutenant governor ultimately decided that FirstNet and AT&T are best positioned to deliver the coverage, value and experience that the state's public safety community expects," said Jim Murray , president of AT&T Michigan. "It's an honor to serve Michigan's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel. It's our mission to help these brave men and women carry out their important mission."

For more information on FirstNet, please visit FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please visit FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce, overseen by a 15 member Board. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q4 2016 + Q1 2017 across 121 markets.

