Applied Optoelectronics Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ AAOI), a leading provider of fiber optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, fiber to the home (FTTH) and telecom markets, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

"AOI achieved another record performance driven by strong demand for our market-leading datacenter products and continued improvement in our manufacturing costs and capacity expansion," said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. founder, president and CEO. "Our record gross margin and earnings demonstrate the strength of our business model and deep manufacturing know-how. We believe our ability to leverage our vertical integration and proprietary manufacturing processes to drive greater efficiencies and shorten our production cycle times sets AOI apart from others in the industry."

Lin continued, "We are pleased with our team's continued solid execution in the quarter, which marked our ninth consecutive quarter of generating record datacenter revenue. However, as we look into the third quarter, we see softer than expected demand for our 40G solutions with one of our large customers that will offset the sequential growth and increased demand we expect in 100G. We believe AOI has a leading position in the advanced optics market and we continue to expand within our existing customer base as well as engage with new customers for 100G technologies and beyond."

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Summary

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Quarter 2017 Business Outlook (+)

For the third quarter of 2017, the company currently expects:

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, CATV, FTTH or Telecom markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "believe," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) after tax, and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross profit, we exclude stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross profit. To arrive at our non-GAAP income (loss) after tax, we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and non-recurring expenses, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss) after tax. Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q2 2017 are certain consulting fees, employee severance expenses, and certain non-recurring tax benefits. Our non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income by the fully diluted share count. We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

A reconciliation of our preliminary GAAP income (loss) after tax and GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2017 to our preliminary non-GAAP income (loss) after tax and earnings per share is provided below.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to income (loss) after tax, earnings per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.