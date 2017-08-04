Super Micro Computer, Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ SMCI), a global leader in high performance, high efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced fourth quarter and full year financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. The final results are in line with the preliminary results announced by the Company on JulyÂ 20, 2017.

Fiscal 4th Quarter Highlights

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2017 totaled $717.9 million, up 13.7% from $631.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. No customer accounted for more than 10% of net sales during the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $17.1 million or $0.33 per diluted share, an increase of 145.7% from net income of $7.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Included in net income for the quarter is $5.1 million of stock-based compensation expense (pre-tax). Excluding this item and the related tax effect, non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $20.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the prior year. On a sequential basis, non-GAAP net income increased from the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 by $0.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share.

GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was 13.5% compared to 14.1% in the same period a year ago. GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 were both 14.0%.

The GAAP income tax provision for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $9.6 million or 35.8% of income before tax provision compared to $4.5 million or 39.0% in the same period a year ago and $5.1 million or 23.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was higher compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 primarily due to higher foreign taxes.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and short and long term investments at June 30, 2017 were $115.9 million compared to $183.7 million at June 30, 2016. Free cash flow for the year ended June 30, 2017 was $(125.8) million, primarily due to an increase in the Company's cash used in operating activities.

Fiscal Year 2017 Summary

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 were $2,529.9 million, up 14.2% from $2,215.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2017 decreased to $69.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, a decrease of 3.7% from $72.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2016. Included in net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 is $19.2 million of stock-based compensation expense (pre-tax). Excluding this item and the related tax effect, non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2017 was $82.8 million or $1.57 per diluted share, a decrease of 1.3% compared to $83.8 million or $1.59 per diluted share for fiscal year 2016.

Business Outlook & Management Commentary

The Company expects net sales of $625 million to $685 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 ending September 30, 2017. The Company expects non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.30 to $0.40 for the first quarter.

"Supermicro has built a strong foundation for sustained high growth while improving profitability. During the last couple of years we have made significant investments in global production capacity, engineering, quality, global services, and systems and datacenter management software. It is these investments that will power the new Supermicro 3.0," said Charles Liang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Supermicro 3.0 positions us as the only Tier 1 IT Infrastructure Provider capable of both first to market product innovation and global scale, quality, services and support to engage our rapidly growing enterprise customer base deeply in their business requirements. The record high revenue and strong 27.6% second half growth over last year is a direct result of these Supermicro 3.0 investments. With the major investments in place and the new Skylake product portfolio shipping, future investment and expenses will begin to flatten driving improved profitability moving forward."

It is currently expected that the outlook will not be updated until the Company's next quarterly earnings announcement, notwithstanding subsequent developments. However, the Company may update the outlook or any portion thereof at any time. Such updates will take place only by way of a news release or other broadly disseminated disclosure available to all interested parties in accordance with Regulation FD.

Conference Call Information

(a) Amortization of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718 stock-based compensation for the three months and fiscal years ended June 30, 2017 and 2016.

(b) The provision of income taxes used in arriving at the non-GAAP net income was computed using an income tax rate of 34.8% and 30.4% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, respectively, and 34.4% and 31.0% for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, respectively.

