The Meet Group Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

(See the important discussion about the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliation to the most direct comparable GAAP financial measure, below.)

"We are excited to have closed the acquisition of Ifwe Inc. during the quarter, adding the Tagged and Hi5 mobile apps to our portfolio. We are also thrilled to have completed the launch of livestreaming video on MeetMe. Since the time of our Q1 earnings announcement in May, we have increased daily video minutes 80% to 7.2 million, with more than 20% of our users watching videos every day. We expect to fully launch livestreaming video on Tagged and Skout by the end of this quarter, which we believe will lead to further gains in video engagement."

"What's more, given our users' rapid adoption of video and our accelerating engagement metrics associated with that, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the high demand for video advertising inventory and that video reflects a substantial monetization opportunity. We plan to move swiftly to monetize our video feature. By the end of this quarter, we expect to launch new banner and native advertising units within the video experience itself. We also intend to launch gifting inside of video, which we expect to increase our in-app purchase revenue. Gifting has proven to be a powerful engine for monetization on several livestreaming apps, including Momo in China and Live.me and Live.ly in the US. We believe our users are well suited to the gifting mechanic, and it is the number one most requested feature among our broadcasters. We look forward to launching it within the coming weeks."

David Clark, Chief Financial Officer of The Meet Group, added, "Our mobile revenue growth of 55% year over year reflects increases in our mobile impressions through the acquisitions of Ifwe Inc. and Skout, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $7.4 million for the quarter, representing a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin. We generated $8.0 million in cash from operations, ending the quarter with $32.3 million cash and cash equivalents.

Company Outlook:

The Company expects the following outlook for the third quarter 2017:

The Company has updated its outlook for the full year 2017:

David Clark commented: "In our outlook, we have incorporated what we consider a conservative view on advertising rates reflecting our recent experience as industry supply growth has been increasing at a faster pace than demand. We intend to begin monetizing our substantial video asset within the coming weeks while accelerating the rollout of higher-end native units across the portfolio, and we believe these efforts will put us back on the path to rising ARPU."

Webcast and Conference Call Details

About The Meet Group

Forward-Looking Statements

Regulation G - Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines mobile traffic and engagement metrics (including MAU, DAU, chats per day, and new users per day) to include mobile app traffic for all properties and mobile web traffic for MeetMe and Skout.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income, which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to period comparison. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes them to be an important supplemental measure of performance that is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We refer you to the reconciliations below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings (or loss) from operations before interest expense, benefit or provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, warrant obligations, non-recurring acquisition, restructuring or other expenses, gain or loss on cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment, gain on sale of asset, bad debt expense outside the normal range, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature. The Company defines Non-GAAP Net Income as earnings (or loss) before benefit or provision for income taxes, amortization of intangibles, non-recurring acquisition and restructuring costs, bad debt expense outside the normal range, and non-cash stock based compensation.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity or any other financial measure. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor is it intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

