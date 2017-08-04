Applied Optoelectronics Announces 100 Gbps PIN Photodiode Array

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq AAOI), a leading provider of fiber optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, fiber to the home and telecom markets, today announced the successful development of 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps) PIN photodiode (PD) arrays for high speed optical receivers.

The high performance InGaAs PIN PD is a front illuminated photodiode with a large modulation bandwidth, high responsivity, and low dark current. The product is a 4x25 Gbps PD array, and is designed specifically for 100 Gbps transceiver modules for datacenter and 100G EPON transceivers for FTTH applications. The PIN PD can also be used for PAM4 receivers used in our 200G and 400G data center transceivers. Besides the 1x4 array, the 25 Gbps singlet PD can also be used in 25G SFP28 transceivers for 5G wireless and 25G EPON applications.

"High-speed photodiodes require high quality epitaxial crystal material with very high purity in order to operate with low noise. In addition, such high-performance photodiodes require very small aperture to achieve high bandwidth. Both of these requirements were achieved by our advanced metalorganic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) growth capability and mature wafer processing technology," commented Dr. Jun Zheng, the VP and Head of AOI's R&D division. "With in-house manufacturing for both our 100 Gbps PIN PD array and 25 Gbps laser diodes, AOI now controls the two key optical components for its 100G transceivers, which will greatly improve our lead time, cost, and quality. This product line deepens our vertical integration for our current 100G and 200G products, and opens exciting possibilities for 400G and beyond."

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, FTTH and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.