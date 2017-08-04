NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

"We are pleased to report revenue of $73.2 million at the upper end of our previously-announced outlook range and representing sequential growth from the first quarter, including modest sequential growth in China despite an inventory overhang," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "While the near term outlook in China isn't certain, we see positive indicators there for the longer-term and we see strong current demand in North America. We anticipate robust growth in the medium and long term driven by metro, data center interconnect, a normalized China market and the emergence of 400G and above," concluded Mr. Jenks.

Second Quarter Summary

Non-GAAP results in the second quarter of 2017 exclude $0.3 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, $1.9 million of stock-based compensation expense and $0.7 million of restructuring charges. A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, together totaled $79.0 million, down from $91.5 million at March 31, 2017. Restricted cash as of June 30, 2017 was $3.3 million, down from $3.7 million at March 31, 2017.

Outlook for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2017

The Non-GAAP outlook for the third quarter of 2017 excludes the impact of expected amortization of intangibles of approximately $0.3 million and the anticipated impact of stock-based compensation of approximately $1.8 million, of which $0.3 million is estimated for cost of goods sold.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's non-GAAP and adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2000 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the following topics: future financial results, demand for the Company's high speed products, the Company's market position, the outlook for the China market, and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the Company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; market growth in China and other key countries; possible reduction in or volatility of customer orders or delays in shipments of products to customers; timing of customer drawdowns of vendor-managed inventory; possible disruptions in the supply chain or in demand for the Company's products due to industry developments; the ability of the Company's vendors and subcontractors to supply or manufacture the Company's products in a timely manner; ability of the Company to meet customer demand; economic conditions or natural disasters; volatility in utilization of manufacturing operations, supporting utility services and other manufacturing costs; the savings anticipated from cost reduction actions and the impact of severance costs; reductions in the Company's rate of new design wins, and/or the rate at which design wins go into production, and the rate of customer acceptance of new product introductions; potential pricing pressure that may arise from changing supply or demand conditions in the industry; the impact of any previous or future acquisitions or divestitures; challenges involving integration of acquired businesses and utilization of acquired technology or divestitures of assets and related product lines; the impact of the sale of the low speed transceiver product lines and the discontinuance or end of life of certain other products; market adoption, revenue growth and margins of acquired products; changes in demand for the Company's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances; the accuracy of estimates used to prepare the Company's financial statements and forecasts; the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new products and upgrades to existing products; the difficulty of predicting future cash needs; the nature of other investment opportunities available to the Company from time to time; the Company's operating cash flow; changes in economic and industry projections; a decline in general conditions in the telecommunications equipment industry or the world economy generally; and the effects of seasonality. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2017. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.

