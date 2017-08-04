Global Near Field Communication Market By Product Type, By Device Operating Mode, By Device Type, By Application, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022

NEW YORK , Aug. Global Near Field Communication (NFC) market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.02%, in value terms, during the forecast period, owing to anticipated increase in its usage for enabling communication between Internet of Things (IoT) supporting connected devices and IoT infrastructure. Moreover, increase in number of NFC enabled mobile devices coupled with financial institutes collaborating with smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung, etc. to allow card emulation of debit credit card is playing a pivotal role in growing demand for NFC services across the world. Read the full report http www.reportlinker.com p05043147 Global Near Field Communication Market By Product Type By Device Operating Mode By Device Type By Application By End Use Industry By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities.html According to "Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market By Product Type, By Device Operating Mode, By Device Type, By Application, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022", some of the major players operating in global near field communication (NFC) market are NXP Semiconductors Netherlands N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Gemalto NV, Broadcom Limited, Apple Inc., Identiv, Inc., INSIDE SECURE SA, Google Inc., Toshiba Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Visa Inc., etc. "Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market By Product Type, By Device Operating Mode, By Device Type, By Application, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022" discusses the following aspects of global near field communication market Global Near Field Communication Market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis By Product Type (Non Auxiliary Vs. Auxiliary), By Device Operating Mode, By Device Type, By Application, By End Use Industry Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations Why You Should Buy This Report To gain an in depth understanding of global near field communication market To identify the on going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years To help industry consultants, near field communication device manufacturers, vendors, dealers other stakeholders align their market centric strategies To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs Report Methodology The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with near field communication device manufacturers, distributors, channel partners and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases. Read the full report http www.reportlinker.com p05043147 Global Near Field Communication Market By Product Type By Device Operating Mode By Device Type By Application By End Use Industry By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities.html About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need instantly, in one place. http www.reportlinker.com Contact Clare clare reportlinker.com US (339) 368 6001 Intl 1 339 368 6001

