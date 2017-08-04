ANGOLA, Ind. , Aug.Â The City of Angola will be using interactive 360 degree panoramic virtual reality technology for community and economic development. Clear Vision Media was contracted by the City to create 360 degree views of various locations in Angola . Locations include downtown Angola and the interchange area of U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate 69, where a technology park is proposed. This is not the first time 360 degree technology has been used in Steuben County . The Steuben County Tourism Bureau has used the technology to virtually guide visitors through Pokagon State Park , Trine Recreation Area and other key county locations on their website www.lakes101.orgÂ

The use of the technology will attract potential investors, businesses, new residents, and visitors to Angola . Online users will be able to view a 360-degree image of each location as well as zoom into businesses, organizations, and other specified locations within the 360-degree view. Specific locations will be able to each have their own 360-degree view.

"A Virtual Angola," according to Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis , "will not only give the city a distinctive promotional platform, but also gives businesses and organizations a chance to promote themselves using leading-edge technology." The project is expected to be completed this summer, 2017.

An interactive 360-degree view of historic downtown Angola's Public Square can be viewed on the City of Angola's website at www.angolain.org. This immersive cutting-edge technology can be navigated on various electronic devices, including smartphones and other mobile devices.

Inquiries should be made to Maria Davis , City of Angola Downtown Services Coordinator, at downtown@angolain.org or by phone at 260-624-2698.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-angola-indiana-to-use-virtual-technology-to-impact-economic-and-community-development-300499391.html

SOURCE City of Angola

http://www.angolain.org