Airborne Wireless Network Assigned New Patent Application Entitled: Method of Synchronizing Laser-Links Between Aircraft

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. , Aug.Â Airborne Wireless Network (OTC QB ABWN) is pleased to announce that Marius de Mos, the Company's Vice President of Technical Affairs and Development, as inventor, has filed with the USTPO on July 25, 2017 , a new non provisional patent application, number 15 658,761.

The patent describes a "method of synchronizing laser-links between aircraft." The Company will be using this method as a roadmap to attempt to exponentially increase data transfer speeds for the Company's contemplated Infinitus Super Highway. Marius de Mos has agreed to assign the patent to the Company for a symbolic $1 .

About Airborne Wireless Network

The Company intends to create a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. It is projected that each aircraft participating in the network will act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next and creating a digital superhighway in the sky. The Company intends the network to be a high-speed broadband internet pipeline to improve coverage connectivity. The Company does not intend to provide retail customer coverage to end users, but, instead, act as a wholesale carrier with target customers, such as internet service providers and telephone companies.

Currently, the world's connectivity is achieved by use of undersea cables, ground based fiber and satellites. The Company believes that the Company's airborne digital highway may be a solution to fill the world's connectivity void. Once the network is developed and fully implemented, its uses may be limitless. The Company's network, once developed, should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, in addition to connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, availability of capital; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company; our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans; our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform; competition in the industry in which we operate and market; general industry conditions; general economic factors; the impact of industry regulation; technological advances; new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties or delays; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Contact: info@airbornewirelessnetwork.com 805-583-4302

