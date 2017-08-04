Automic Announces Continuous Delivery for SAP Environments

Automic Software, a leader in business automation software owned by CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA), today announced a radical new automation use case to help enterprises empower digital transformation initiatives across their SAP environments.

"Today, every business is a digital business," said Chris Boorman, CMO of Automic. "As organizations implement digital transformation strategies, they need to align the pace of new technology with traditional ERPs and core business applications. Automic Continuous Delivery for SAP empowers organizations to deploy SAP copies for development and testing purposes at the click of a button, enabling rapid and agile development of digital transformation initiatives."

Continuous Delivery for SAP

Many organizations find it difficult and time-consuming to provide appropriately anonymized copies of SAP data for use by development, testing or QA teams. This can cause delays in agile development processes, which ultimately, impact business success.

Automic Continuous Delivery for SAP enables organizations depending upon SAP for mission-critical operations to automatically manage test data and test automation.

Now teams can create copies of SAP systems, including the core data, at the click of a button. This speeds development, reduces costs, and drives agility.

Automic Continuous Delivery for SAP:

Leading Brands driving success with Continuous Delivery for SAP

Automic is helping enterprises achieve digital transformation and agility by optimizing their SAP environments. Users include a global leading audit, tax and advisory firm, and a global developer and marketer of premier beer and cider brands. These brand-name organizations are using Automic Continuous Delivery for SAP to unleash digital innovation and new business features, all while increasing production quality.

Traditionally it would take over 4 weeks to create working test environments at a significant cost. With Automic this process has been reduced to hours and enables a complete SAP landscape refresh, which can be initiated at the click of a button. The result is a massive improvement in speed empowering development teams to build, test and QA new capabilities that would traditionally have taken weeks, if not months, to accomplish.

Learn more about Agility within an SAP Environment:

Additional resources available to showcase the power of business automation within an SAP environment include:

