FreeWave Explodes to the Forefront of Industrial IoT with 2017 Revenue Growth, Expansion in R&D, Technical and Sales Support, A New CFO and Great Price Promotions!

BOULDER, Colo. , Aug.Â FreeWave Technologies, Inc. (www.freewave.com), a leader in industrial, secure Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) wireless networking solutions, today announced it is building out its internal executive, technical and support infrastructure in line with the company's growth trajectory in the fast paced Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

Over the last 12 months, FreeWave has unveiled eight groundbreaking new products, including its ZumLink Series of next-generation wireless IoT radio technology. ZumLink offers faster throughput, lower power consumption and hosts third party intelligent edge applications for commercial, industrial and military markets. ZumLink is a first of its kind intelligent App server radio. Today the company announced a pricing promotion for two ZumLink models, the Z9-PE and the Z9-P, that will expire on Dec. 31, 2017 . Please contact FreeWave for details (http://www.freewave.com/contact/)!

In addition, the company has:

"FreeWave is growing in all of our critical business verticals and geographies," said Scott Allen , Chief Marketing Officer for FreeWave. "Our partners and customers are genuinely delighted with the products and the professional, courteous support they receive from the company."

According to the Mount Washington Observatory's IT Manager, Peter Gagne , FreeWave's winning combination of proven products together with its world-class customer service set it apart. "For almost 13 years, FreeWave radios have been on-duty continuously, and I personally can attest to their durability and reliability in conditions that, frankly, radios shouldn't survive. These radios routinely are exposed to bitter cold and winds that far exceed the radios specifications, and have always passed the test. It is because of this outstanding record of performance, as well as the superior customer support we receive, that we have decided to stay with FreeWave, despite the multitude of competitors, in the upgrade of our ARVP sites this year."

"We are driven to succeed by ensuring that all our products, service and support meet or exceed our customers' and partners' needs," explained Kim Niederman , CEO of FreeWave. "We are making investments in our technology, product and technical support, and leadership teams to meet the most challenging demands to effectively compete in the ever-changing IIoT space. We are poised to continue our leadership by always putting our customers and partners first. That is the edge that will continue to make FreeWave a leader amongst its competitors."

Tweet this: .@freewavetech ramps up its leadership, technology and technical service/support to continue winning in the #IIoT space. www.freewave.com

About FreeWave Technologies FreeWave Technologies (www.freewave.com) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors, agriculture equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision-making.

Media Contact: Jeremy Douglas Catapult PR-IR 303-581-7760 jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freewave-explodes-to-the-forefront-of-industrial-iot-with-2017-revenue-growth-expansion-in-rd-technical-and-sales-support-a-new-cfo-and-great-price-promotions-300499239.html

SOURCE FreeWave Technologies, Inc.

http://www.freewave.com