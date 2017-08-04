Frontier Communications Expands Frontier AnyWareTM Nationwide

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ FTR) today announced that Frontier AnyWare is now available in all 50 states. Frontier AnyWare provides virtual communications in a cloud based, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telecommunications solution for businesses.

"Frontier AnyWare is scalable and easy-to-use," said Ken Arndt, Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales for Frontier. "It makes the transition to cloud-based technologies customizable, cost-effective and ideal for growing businesses," Arndt concluded. A cloud-based offering, Frontier AnyWare eliminates the upfront cost of investing in on-premises PBX systems. An affordable, monthly subscription rate provides customers access to a flexible, virtual communications service that adapts to the needs of their business.

The service, provided by Frontier and powered by Mitel, offers a converged voice and data communication solution. Companies of all sizes are increasingly relying on cloud-based connectivity solutions for core business functions. "Cloud Services and Solutions" ranked second most desirable among top technology investments in Gartner's 2017 CIO Agenda report.

"By moving business communications to the cloud, companies can leverage benefits like greater mobility and simplicity to enhance the speed and quality of their organization's decision making," said Todd Abbott, Executive Vice President of Global Sales for Mitel. "Frontier's focus on driving cloud adoption is helping more businesses boost employee productivity, better serve customers and gain a competitive edge with feature-rich communications and collaboration features that deliver a consistent user experience in-office or on the road."

Recently recognized as Mitel's Top U.S. Channel Partner for the sixth year in a row, Frontier Communications provides specific solutions for every business segment, ranging from small and mid-sized businesses to enterprise customers, across a wide range of industry verticals. Frontier was also named Mitel's Top U.S. Service Provider for 2016 in recognition of its strong growth in cloud.

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com. Information about Mitel may be found at www.mitel.com.