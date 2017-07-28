pdvWireless to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference

WOODLAND PARK, N.J.Â pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ PDVW) a wireless communications carrier focused on developing and offering private network and mobile communication solutions for businesses, today announced that Tim Gray , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference to be held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Â The presentation will take place on Thursday August 10, 2017 at 2 30 p.m. Eastern Time .Â Â

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc. is a private wireless communications carrier focused on utilizing spectrum assets to develop and offer next generation network and mobile communication solutions to critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. It is the largest holder of licensed nationwide spectrum in the 900 MHz band in the United States . As a provider of mobile workforce management solutions, pdvWireless' applications increase the productivity of field-based workers and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. It operates private push-to-talk networks in major markets throughout the United States and its patented and industry-validated SaaS technology improves team communication and field documentation across a wide array of industries, including transportation, distribution, construction, hospitality, waste management and field service. pdvWireless' Chairman, Brian McAuley and Vice Chairman, Morgan O'Brien , were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in two-way radio operations and successfully developing regulatory driven spectrum initiatives to address the unmet wireless communications needs of businesses. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey .

