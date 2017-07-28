Hemisphere Media Group to Host Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call on August 4, 2017

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ HMTV) ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure play U.S. media company targeting the high growth Spanish language television and cable networks business in the U.S. and Latin America, plans to announce its second quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, August 4, 2017. The financial release will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website located at http ir.hemispheretv.com releases.cfm before the market opens. The Company's executives will host a conference call following the release at 10 00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online via the Company's Investor Relations website located at http://ir.hemispheretv.com/.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 59093954.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time on that same day by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 59093954.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading broadcast and cable television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a new broadcast television network in Colombia and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S. Hemisphere's portfolio consists of: