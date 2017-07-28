TDS and U.S. Cellular to release second quarter operating results and host conference call on August 4, 2017

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.Â (NYSE TDS) andÂ United States Cellular CorporationÂ (NYSE USM) will be webcasting their second quarter operating results conference call onÂ August 4, 2017, atÂ 9 30 a.m. central time.

To listen to the webcasts, please visit the Events & Presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million customers nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions, and BendBroadband. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 10,300 people as of March 31, 2017.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit: TDS: www.tdsinc.com U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-to-release-second-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-august-4-2017-300495990.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation

http://www.tdsinc.com http://www.uscellular.com