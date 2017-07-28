Peraton is the New Name of Former Harris Corporation Government Services Business

Peraton has been confirmed as the new name of the former Harris Corporation Government Services business, which was acquired by Veritas Capital earlier this year.

Peraton is based on the idea that the operations the company supports are essential to national security. The name is a construct of the prefix "per," which means "thoroughly," and the word "imperative," reflecting the importance of our customers' missions.

The company responds to rapidly evolving challenges in the national security market with innovative solutions. Peraton experts, scientists, and engineers are entrusted to partner with government customers to overcome critical challenges and deliver high-quality results in Space, Intelligence, Cyber/SIGINT, Homeland Security, Defense, and Communications markets.

"The name Peraton represents a shared mission to protect and promote freedom around the world," said Stu Shea, Peraton CEO. "This company serves as a disruptive force to traditional integrators in the national security market by consistently delivering groundbreaking solutions. We challenge the status quo, embrace change, and solve problems through innovation, agility, and creative thinking."

Veritas Capital acquired the Government Services business from Harris Corporation in April 2017. Peraton has been operating as MHVC Acquisition Corporation since the sale closed.

Visit our website at www.peraton.com to learn more about the company.

About Peraton

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. Peraton has significant experience providing highly differentiated secure communications, space, and technology solutions to key customers, and has become a trusted partner on missions that are critical to the security priorities of the United States. Capabilities include complex software and technology services and solutions, as well as end-to-end mission operations abilities, including Software Systems Development, Cyber, Modeling & Simulation, Mission Operations, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), and Quick Reaction Capabilities (QRC) / Research & Development. The company is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with approximately 3,500 employees across the U.S. and Canada.