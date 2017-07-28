COPsync to Showcase Lifesaving Technology at Sheriffs' Association of Texas Annual Conference

Â COPsync, Inc. (OTCPink COYN) has announced it will feature the COPsync Network and the COPsync911 threat alert system at the Sheriffs' Association of Texas Annual Training Conference and Expo, July 30 July 31, 2017 , at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas . The COPsync booth, number 336, will be staffed with sales representatives as well as Company leadership. Product demonstrations and one on one sales meetings will be available.

COPsync Chief Restructuring Specialist Mr. Ron Bienvenu stated, "I am more excited about COPsync today than ever. We are building an elite leadership team that we will soon reveal. We have changed out a Board and leadership team that was running the Company into the ground. We are facing real problems head on, but we are finally making progress."

Over the next few months, Mr. Bienvenu will be traveling to meet with COPsync customers to discuss their experiences using the COPsync Network as well as to listen to their questions and concerns about the Company's restructuring. This weekend, Mr. Bienvenu will be at the Sheriffs' Association of Texas Annual Training Conference and Expo.

Mr. Bienvenu commented, "We are very excited to see our customers at the upcoming Sheriffs' Association of Texas Training Conference. Come by and see us; we think when you hear what we have in store for COPsync, you'll get excited too!"

About COPsync, Inc.

COPsync, Inc. (OTCPink: COYN) is a technology company that connects law enforcement officers across the nation, enabling communication and sharing of mission-critical non-adjudicated information in real-time. This saves officers' lives, keeps the public safer, and helps law enforcement officers catch criminals. The COPsync Networkâ„¢ can help stop child kidnappings, vehicle thefts, bank robberies and other crimes in progress, and arms the nation's law enforcement officers with needed information so they can help defend against terrorism. For more information, go to www.copsync.com.

