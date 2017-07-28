NG911 to Revolutionize Public Safety Capabilities as Next-gen Stakeholders Accelerate Market Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif.Â Next generation 911 (NG11) represents an industry transformation that will proactively enhance public safety by catering to rapidly evolving demands, products, lifestyles, and technologies among citizens. Frost & Sullivan research indicates that approximately 85 percent of 911 calls originated from mobile devices in 2016, a statistic that is only expected to increase in coming years. The pervasiveness of smartphones, which accounted for 80 percent of mobile phone connections in 2016, and is anticipated to represent nearly 95 percent by 2020, is driving a diverse set of consumer communication exchanges including text, data, photos and video. In this rapidly evolving environment, public answering safety points (PSAPs) have been challenged to keep up with the pace of innovation. As technology transforms consumer communications behaviours, the public safety sector is obligated to conform by updating legacy systems with NG911 solutions that can support all forms of IP based emergency communications.

A new Frost & Sullivan analysis titled, Next Generation 911 - The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2022, expects the total NG911 market to grow from approximately $134.6 million in 2016 to $345.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 17.0 percent. The study examines the NG911 ecosystem, details key trends, market progress, and growth opportunities.

"While the technology and service components of the 'NG911 puzzle' are now in place, procuring appropriate funding will be the biggest obstacle for state 911 administrators," said Frost & Sullivan Mobile & Wireless Communications Vice President Brent Iadarola . "Nonetheless, the possibility of a historic federal infrastructure initiative has the potential to drive immense momentum for NG911 over the next five years."

NG911 will introduce innovative solutions that expand public safety capabilities and drive opportunities for an increasing number of stakeholders. Key market trends shaping growth include:

"The imminent public safety paradigm shift will lead to game-changing advancements in 9-1-1 features and functionality," said Iadarola. "IP-based technology will support text, photos, and video exchanges to enhance the speed, accuracy, and preparation of first responders. Moreover, cloud based platforms will drive information sharing across public safety jurisdictions to enhance incidence intelligence."

Next Generation 911-The Future of Public Safety, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Mobile & Wireless Communications Growth Partnership Service.

