Bandwidth Fortifies Fight Against Robocalling Abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. Bandwidth, a software company focused on communications for the enterprise, announces the hiring of Tom Soroka , Director of Fraud Mitigation, as the company continues to ramp up its ongoing fight against voice and messaging fraud and abuse. Soroka's hiring this spring was timely, as the FCC announced July 2017 as "Consumer Protection Month," aimed at protecting consumers from illegal robocalls among other things.

"We're thrilled to have Tom on board in this vital role for Bandwidth and the industry as a whole. We stand with the FCC on its position that there is no place for fraud and abuse in the form of robocalling or messaging SPAM in the communications industry. We're leveraging Tom's leadership and experience to build better network tools, stronger carrier relationships, and industry-wide best practices that will strengthen our fight against spam and fraud," said Bandwidth Chief Operating Officer Steve Leonard .

Soroka brings over 30 years of experience to Bandwidth, including 17 years with communication technologies specifically. In his most recent role as Vice President, Engineering & Technology for the USTelecom Association, he was a key member of the team, authoring VoIP implementation and security guides, as well as service provider requirements for implementing the NIST Cyber Framework. Tom is well known in the industry as the leader of USTelecom's Industry Traceback Working Group, where major carriers are working together to fight robocalling by tracing robocalls back to their source.

As part of Bandwidth's team, Tom will leverage his experience to lead Bandwidth's continuing initiatives against illegal robocalling and spam. In his role, he will serve as a Bandwidth advocate with other carriers while learning, sharing, and implementing best practices to mitigate voice and messaging fraud and abuse.

About Bandwidth Bandwidth is a software company focused on communications for the enterprise. Companies like Google, Skype, and Ring Central use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and 9-1-1 access into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own nationwide VoIP network- the largest in the nation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-fortifies-fight-against-robocalling-abuse-300495888.html

SOURCE Bandwidth