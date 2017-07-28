Luxoft Recognized as Global Leader in ADM Services by ISG

Luxoft Holding, IncÂ (NYSE LXFT), a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as a global leader in Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) services.

According to the ISG Provider Lensâ„¢ ADM Archetype Report, Luxoft was among the leading providers in the Glocal Talent Archetype (Global + Local) and Enabling Digital Archetype. The Company also scored 4 out of 5 in Transformation-Oriented Archetype.

"Luxoft has demonstrated experience in application development and maintenance services space. This experience, combined with its industry knowledge and expertise, has helped make Luxoft a leading choice as an ADM partner," said Jan Erik Aase, Director and Principal Analyst with ISG Research. "Our research considers six buyer types when evaluating how each service provider meets their specialized needs. Luxoft scored highly in three of the six dimensions."

"We are very excited to be positioned as leaders in two critical areas needed for driving business outcomes across all the industries we operate within," said Luxoft's Vice President for Marketing, Przemek Berendt. "As such, we will be hosting two webinars, moderated by ISG Partner, Prashant Kelker, to discuss our capabilities in line with 'Glocal Talent' and 'Enabling Digital.' This webinar will focus on two of our core verticals, financial services and automotive."

To download a reprint of the ISG Provider Lensâ„¢ ADM Archetype Report with a preface on Luxoft, please click here.

The live webinar sessions are scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2017 at:

To participate and register for the webinar, please click here.

A replay of both sessions will be made available after the live events.

The ISG Provider Lensâ„¢ report assessed the capabilities of 31 ADM service providers based on the needs of enterprise customers as defined by these six buyer archetypes:

Traditional Archetype - These clients are mostly focused on cost savings through an FTE-based/staff augmentation model. The majority of such clients are first time outsourcers.

Managed Services Archetype - The majority of these buyers are second- or third-generation outsourcers that have matured in terms of people, processes and practices. They are looking to engage with multiple service providers in a managed services mode.

Transformation-Oriented Archetype - The majority of these buyers are third-generation outsourcers looking to sunset their legacy systems and applications. Their goals are to have quicker, more closely integrated, and user-friendly applications, platforms, and systems in place.

Glocal (Global+Local) Talent Archetype - These clients are looking to balance the demographics of their current workforce by augmenting their staff with a core set of international talent. Rather than a labor arbitrage play, it is more of a talent refresh and localization play.

Leveraging Platforms/Accelerators Archetype - These companies are looking to either consolidate their landscapes on to external platforms or build their own intrinsic platforms. They are looking to achieve business process expertise by standardizing their processes on a common platform.

Enabling Digital Archetype - These buyers are very customer-centric companies that are trying to create a competitive advantage, enabled through emerging technologies. These buyers can either be mature outsourcers or digitally born companies with multi-channel customer touch points.

"Today's ADM buyers, rather than being IT-centric, represent a more diverse set of functions within an organization," said Aase. "Each of them has unique challenges and requirements that differ from the traditional ADM service requirements of the past."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

AboutÂ Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, IncÂ (NYSE:LXFT) is a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base consisting primarily of large multinational corporations.Â Luxoft'sÂ software development services consist of core and mission critical custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.Â Luxoft'sÂ solutions are based on its proprietary products and platforms which aim to impact clients' business outcomes and efficiently deliver continuous innovation. The Company develops its solutions and delivers its services from 35 dedicated delivery centers worldwide. It has over 12,700 employees across 40 cities and 19 countries in North America, Mexico, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. LuxoftÂ is incorporated in Tortola,Â British Virgin Islands, has its operating headquarters office in Zug,Â SwitzerlandÂ and is listed on theÂ New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visitÂ http://www.luxoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

