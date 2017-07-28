Klas Telecom's Voyager Tactical Data Center Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

Klas Telecom, an engineering and design company that develops innovative communications solutions for use in austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required, today announced that its Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC) has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that, after a detailed validation process, Voyager TDC has achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vSphereÂ 6.5 for production environments.

"We are pleased that Klas Telecom's Voyager TDC qualifies for the VMware Readyâ„¢ logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that Voyager TDC can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

By using Voyager TDC with VMware vSphereÂ® 6.5, organizations can rapidly and easily deploy an enterprise-grade storage and compute network in the size of an airline carry-on rollaway case so users can access, collect, store, analyze and disseminate high volumes of data locally rather than relying on reach back into an offsite data center. Voyager TDC is designed to military standards for ruggedization and provides the highest compute performance per watt and storage per cubic inch than any other solution available in the tactical market. Voyager TDC saves time, money and resources by reducing hardware footprint (the system replaces hundreds of pounds of traditionally-deployed server room equipment), simplifying transportation and logistics (the case can be hand carried) and lowering total cost of ownership for customers.

"This certification gives VMware customers assurance that the Voyager TDC works well with VMware cloud infrastructure and enables them to leverage their existing investments," said John Gallagher, chief executive officer, Klas Telecom.

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Klas Telecom's Voyager Tactical Data Center can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://solutionexchange.vmware.com/solutions/voyager-tactical-data-center-n-a. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Klas Telecom

Founded in 1991, Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for use in austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. With over 80% of the company dedicated to technology development, Klas Telecom is able to stay on the forefront of the deployable and tactical communications market. Klas Telecom operates in the U.S. and international defense, first responder, disaster relief, law enforcement and transportation markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com

About the Voyager Tactical Data Center

The Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC) deploys, in a single airline carry-on-sized rollaway case, an enterprise-grade compute and data storage network with up to 512 GB RAM, 32 physical cores, a tactical 10 Gigabit Ethernet switch for connectivity, an integrated uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and wide-ranging AC/DC power. Based on the latest Intel technology and designed for harsh environments, the Voyager TDC brings high power processing to the field so users can access, collect, store, analyze and disseminate high volumes of data locally which enables more timely intelligence, access to mission critical information and better-informed decision making in the field. Voyager TDC is rapidly deployable, reduces hardware footprint, simplifies logistics, and lowers total cost of system ownership for customers. When combined with other Voyager route, switch, LMR or cellular/Wi-Fi modules, Voyager TDC provides a complete tactical communications solution in the lowest size, weight and power (SwaP) package available. www.klastelecom.com/voyager-tdc

VMware, VMware vSphere and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.