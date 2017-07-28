Zipit Receives 2017 IoT Security Excellence Award

GREENVILLE, S.C.Â Zipit, a provider of business and technology solutions for the Internet of Things,announced today that the Zipit IoT Platform has been awarded a 2017 IoT Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution magazine, a leading industry publication covering IoT technologies.

The award honors organizations delivering software or hardware solutions which enable the advancement of security in the Internet of Things.

Zipit's IoT Platform, which provides secure Internet connectivity and device management capabilities such as device authentication, device monitoring & diagnostics, and secure over-the-air firmware upgrades, has been a key component of various commercialized IoT applications and devices. For over a decade, Zipit's IoT Platform has been used in healthcare, consumer electronics, smart home and other markets.

Zipit's technology has been vetted for enterprise use by the Department of Defense, the FDA, and many of the country's leading healthcare and commercial organizations.

In addition, the company's unique expertise in devices, connectivity and cloud infrastructure has enabled Zipit to provide the holistic security & device management capabilities necessary for more adequately addressing the challenge of securing and managing enterprise IoT deployments.

"Our team's extensive background in securing and managing IoT devices in both consumer and commercial spaces has allowed us to create a platform that delivers on the value proposition of the Internet of Things with no compromise in security or reliability," said Frank Greer , CEO of Zipit. "Zipit's platform has been proven in some of the industry's most security sensitive applications such as healthcare and the Federal Government. It is an honor to be recognized with this award."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Security Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Zipit for their work and important contribution to this rapidly changing industry," said Carl Ford , CEO of Crossfire Media, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.

About Zipit Wireless Zipit provides business & technology solutions for the Internet of Things that leverage the company's proven Internet connectivity & device management platform, expertise in secure, connected ecosystems, and managed cloud operations.

Zipit enables companies to offload the complexities of developing, securing and supporting Internet-enabled offerings, gain a competitive advantage, obtain product insights through business analytics, and improve experiences for end-users.

To learn more about how our solutions can impact your business, visit www.zipitwireless.com.

The "Z" logo and Zipit are registered trademarks of Zipit Wireless, Inc. Zipit Wireless products and/or technologies are covered by various U.S and foreign patents.

About Crossfire Media Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full-service Information Technology company based in New York .

About TMC Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

