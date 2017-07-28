Global Silicon Photonics Market, Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

The "Global Silicon Photonics Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2017 2022 (Focus on Transceivers, Optical Cables, RF Circuits, Multiplexers, and Attenuators in Data Communication, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Defence and Consumer Electronics Applications)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global silicon photonics market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate of 20.34% over the forecast period 2016-2022.

Silicon photonics market is expected to show a remarkable growth in the next 5 years. The factors driving the growth of this market include price, capability, and size. As the price of silicon photonics technology is constantly falling, its demand is extensively increasing in all the verticals including healthcare, telecommunication and defense among others. Over the years, major players are showing their interest in silicon photonics market.

Players like Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation and Juniper Networks, Inc. among others are investing extensively in silicon photonics market in order to improvise their products as well as to capture a major market share. However, even with such enormous growth, silicon photonics market is facing a lot of challenges such as problems in adopting different communication systems, risk of thermal effects and lack of commercialization in telecommunication sector.

The main reasons or factors driving the growth of silicon photonics market include price, capability and size. As the price of silicon photonics technology is showing a constant downfall, its demand has been extensively increasing in all the verticals including healthcare, telecommunication and defense among others. Over the years, major players are showing their interest in the silicon photonics market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Global Silicon Photonics Market Size by Product

5 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Components

6 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Application

7 Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Geography

8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66qjxt/global_silicon