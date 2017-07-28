PCTEL Joins CBRS Alliance to Promote 3.5 GHz Spectrum Sharing

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, has joined the CBRS Alliance. The Alliance seeks to develop and promote innovative LTE based solutions for the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, using the shared spectrum model adopted by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). PCTEL and the CBRS Alliance believe that efficient use of this underutilized 3.5 GHz spectrum will expand coverage and capacity to meet growing wireless data demands. PCTEL scanning receivers currently support LTE network testing on the 3.5 GHz CBRS band.

"CBRS presents great opportunities for both public and private wireless network users. Government, enterprise, industrial IoT, and consumer users will all benefit from 3.5 GHz spectrum sharing," said Jeff Miller, PCTEL's Senior Vice President and General Manager, RF Solutions. "Test and measurement solutions and performance critical antennas will play a key role in the validation and deployment of new LTE-based technologies for 3.5 GHz spectrum," added Miller.

