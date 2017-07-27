Maintech Expands ITaaS Managed Services with the Addition of Maintech Cloud

CRANFORD, N.J.Â Maintech, an Independent Services Organization and a global provider of multi platform, enterprise level IT Infrastructure Support services and solutions, announces the expansion of its IT as a Service (ITaaS) offering to include Maintech Cloud.

"Through ITaaS, we are enabling mid-market companies to buy enterprise-level IT Support as they would buy any of their utilities," said Kirk Panitz , Director of ITaaS Business Development. "Because not everyone is ready to outsource all IT responsibilities or completely exit their in-house Data Centers, companies can select from a menu of ITaaS services to get started and then adjust as their IT enterprise grows."

The Maintech Cloud solution is especially appealing for industries such as healthcare and finance which require private cloud services to be compliant with industry/government regulations for risk management. Maintech can provide dedicated hardware, storage and network topology, allowing companies to move to the cloud without capital investment.

The new Maintech Cloud introduces the following solutions:

Secure Cloud Storage Accessible anywhere in the world, Maintech's Cloud provides a secure home for an organization's data. Capex costs are reduced/eliminated when using cloud-managed storage and Opex costs for storage maintenance are eliminated.

Backups and Disaster Recovery Maintech Cloud assures optimal protection for an organization's data if disaster or infrastructure failure hits the enterprise. Maintech's certified engineers work with your IT architects to assess current cloud backup configurations, determine what needs to be saved, how often it should be updated, and the best time to carry out backup procedures.

Colocation Colocation is a cost-effective alternative to keeping infrastructure in-house. By moving your servers, storage and network products to Maintech Cloud, your investments in Data Center buildout and expansion are eliminated.

IaaS Maintech Cloud offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions that can meet the infrastructure requirements of any organization. Flexible storage and performance plans offer a cost-effective option for environments of any size. Organizations receive full support when they provide or lease any network, server, storage, or firewall component.

About Maintech Maintech was founded in 1973 as a Third-Party Maintenance (TPM) company delivering IT Hardware Maintenance services to the Financial Services and Telecommunications marketplaces. Over the years, Maintech has evolved into a truly Independent Services Organization (ISO) delivering a comprehensive portfolio of single-source Managed Services for IT Infrastructure Support including Hardware Maintenance, NOC Monitoring, Server and Network Administration, Cloud Services, Help Desk, IT Asset Management/Destruction and many more. Maintech serves customers ranging from the SMB to the Fortune 100 global enterprise marketplace. Collectively, Maintech and its sister company DecisionOne, represent the largest IT Infrastructure Services-only company in the market today. For more information, contact Maintech at 973-330-3200 or visit www.maintech.com. Join us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

