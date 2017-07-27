MobileIron Continues Track Record of Security Innovation with 55th Patent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.Â MobileIron (NASDAQ MOBL), the security backbone for the multi cloud enterprise, today announced that it has been issued 15 new patents in 2017 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), bringing the company total to 55.Â These new patents relate to key aspects of enterprise data security, including data loss prevention (DLP) controls for mobile apps, trusted access to cloud services, optimized data encryption, secure copy and paste, and multi factor authentication.

"Security innovation is MobileIron's DNA," said Ojas Rege , Chief Strategy Officer, MobileIron. "From our earliest innovations, like the secure enterprise app store, jailbreak detection, BYOD privacy, and mobile certificate management, to this latest set of patents, our engineers continue to design and build the security foundation for modern enterprise computing."

The following patents have been granted to MobileIron to date in 2017:

The MobileIron platform was built to secure and manage corporate data in a world where devices are used for both personal and professional activities. MobileIron incorporates identity, context, and privacy enforcement to set the appropriate level of access to enterprise data and services. With MobileIron, IT can secure corporate information wherever it lives while preserving employee privacy.

