The Meet Group Announces Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call for August 3 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ MEET), a public market leader in the mobile meeting space, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 4 30 p.m. ET to discuss details and answer questions about the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The Meet Group's financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of market on August 3 and prior to the call, which will be hosted by The Meet Group's Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Cook, and Chief Financial Officer, David Clark.

To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of The Meet Group's investor website at http://www.themeetgroup.com.

A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call until 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 10, 2017. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here.

