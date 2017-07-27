Connection (CNXN) Reports Record Second Quarter 2017 Results

Connection (PC Connection, Inc. NASDAQ CNXN), a leading technology solutions provider of a full range of information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, and education markets, today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased by 10.9% to $749.8 million, compared to $676.2 million for the prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased by 9.0% to $13.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the prior year quarter.

The second quarter 2017 results include $0.9 million of severance and restructuring costs. Earnings per share, adjusted for severance and restructuring charges, increased to $0.53 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $0.49 cents per share for the prior year quarter.

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $1,420.4 million, an increase of $171.8 million or 13.8%, compared to $1,248.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $21.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and rebranding, acquisition and restructuring costs ("Adjusted EBITDA") totaled $94.0 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $93.1 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2016.

Quarterly Performance by Segment:

Quarterly Sales by Product Mix:

Overall gross profit increased by $5.8 million, or 6.2%, in the second quarter of 2017, compared to the prior year quarter. Consolidated gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 13.3% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 13.9% for the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative dollars, excluding severance and restructuring costs, increased in the second quarter of 2017 to $76.3 million from $72.0 million in the prior year quarter, with variable cost increasing due to higher levels of gross profit. We also had three months of Softmart SG&A in the current quarter. We continue to invest in technical solution sales capabilities and expect SG&A expenses to rise accordingly. However, we are highly focused on improving efficiencies and streamlining wherever possible.

Total cash was $28.1 million at June 30, 2017, compared to $49.2 million at December 31, 2016. Days sales outstanding were 47 days at June 30, 2017, and inventory turns were 22 turns in the second quarter of 2017.

"We are pleased with our record sales and gross profit for the quarter and with our ability to execute well in all three sales segments in this hyper-competitive demand environment. The Company achieved strong growth in software, networking communications, and services," said Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our team and the strategies we have in place position Connection well to gain market share and increase shareholder value," concluded Mr. McGrath.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measure. This information is included to provide information with respect to the Company's operating performance and earnings. Non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be considered together with the GAAP financial measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2008 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that they can solve the most complex issues of their customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection - Business Solutions (800-800-5555), (the original business of PC Connection,) operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 300,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection - Public Sector Solutions (800-800-0019), operating through our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Connection - Enterprise Solutions (561-237-3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, operating through our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 300,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team's engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on currently available information, operating plans, and projections about future events and trends. Terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "should," "will," or similar statements or variations of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, the impact of changes in market demand and the overall level of economic activity and environment, or in the level of business investment in information technology products, competitive products and pricing, product availability and market acceptance, new products, market acceptance of the Company's new branding, fluctuations in operating results, the ability of the Company to manage personnel levels in response to fluctuations in revenue, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2016. More specifically, the statements in this release concerning the Company's outlook for selling, general, and administrative expenses, the Company's efforts in improving efficiencies and streamlining its business and other statements of a non-historical basis (including statements regarding the Company's ability to increase market share and enhance long-term shareholder value, and integrate its two acquisitions in an effective manner, and the Company's continuing investments in technical solution sales capabilities) are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include the ability to realize market demand for and competitive pricing pressures on the products and services marketed by the Company, the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers, continuation of key vendor and customer relationships and support programs, the ability of the Company to gain or maintain market share, and the ability of the Company to hire and retain qualified sales representatives and other essential personnel. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

(1) Based on last twelve months' net income. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for acquisition, rebranding, and restructuring costs, and stock-based compensation. (3) Adjusted market capitalization is defined as gross market capitalization less cash balance.

(1) The Q2 2016 results for the Business Solutions and Enterprise Solutions have been updated to reflect our segment methodology used in our 2016 10-K, which divides operating results for Softmart between our SMB and Large Account segments. Our previously reported Q2 2016 results reported all of the operating results of Softmart in our SMB segment. Accordingly, in comparison to our previously reported Q2 2016 results, the above Q2 2016 results reflect the reclassification of net sales of $9,852 and gross profit of $1,979 from our SMB segment to our Large Account segment attributable to Softmart.

% of Net Sales

% Change

(1) LTM: Last twelve months (2) Restructuring and acquisition costs consist of severance, the relocation of our Softmart facility, and certain non-recurring Softmart charges, and in 2016, included our acquisition of Softmart, the rebranding of the Company, and duplicate costs incurred with the move of our Chicago-area facility.

A reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income is detailed below. Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income plus the Acquisition and Restructuring Costs, net of tax. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are considered non-GAAP financial measures (see note above in Adjusted EBITDA for a description of non-GAAP financial measures). The Company believes that these non-GAAP disclosures provide helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance.

(1) Restructuring and acquisition costs consist of severance, the relocation of our Softmart facility, and certain non-recurring Softmart charges, and in 2016, included our acquisition of Softmart, the rebranding of the Company, and duplicate costs incurred with the move of our Chicago-area facility.

December 31,

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities:

