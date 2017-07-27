Cubic Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results and Host Conference Call on August 3

Cubic Corporation (NYSE CUB) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2017 financial results. The company will file its financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issue a press release distributed over a national wire service shortly after the close of the New York Stock Exchange market that same day.

The press release and Form 10-Q will be available at the "Investor Relations" section on the company's website: www.cubic.com.

Conference Call Information

Financial Analysts Dial-In Number

Financial analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the call are invited to dial:

Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to avoid delay in the start time.

Webcast Information

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on Cubic's Investor Relations site at http://www.cubic.com/Investor-Relations.

Replay Information

A replay of the audio webcast and a downloadable file will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live event. The playback can be accessed at www.cubic.com through the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website under the "News and Events" link.

