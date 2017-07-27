Telarus to resell Skyriver's millimeter wave broadband service

Telarus, a top rated voice and data master agent, with a history of leveraging technology for business success, signs Master Agent Partnership Agreement with Skyriver, leading edge millimeter wave (mmWave) broadband provider. Adding to Telarus' expansive portfolio of communications services, Skyriver Magnitude , the innovative 5G class mmWave broadband service, reaffirms the critical importance of technology for data driven businesses.

Skyriver Magnitude, the first commercially deployed Point to Multipoint 5G fixed broadband, utilizes Skyriver's patented technology to exploit the expansive mmWave spectrum for high data throughput. As employees add more devices to the network, additional cloud services are adopted, and 4K video becomes mainstream, IT managers are increasingly challenged to meet broadband demand. "Legacy solutions, such as fiber, that consume tremendous cost outlays and resources to excavate, build and repair affected city infrastructure in order to extend the network, are not viable. Skyriver Magnitude is unfettered from the constraints inherent in fiber, quenching the hunger for robust and affordable bandwidth," says Jenny Bourbiel , VP of Marketing at Skyriver.

"Leveraging technology to meet customer demand is at the core of our culture. We have developed a number of technology-driven tools such as GeoQuote and MoonRize order status that have paved the path for our agents to be informed and trusted advisors to our customers," said Patrick Oborn , Telarus co-founder.

"We're excited to add Telarus to our extended mmWave family," says Greg Bass , Skyriver Director of Sales. "Telarus agents have a longstanding reputation for delivering advanced communications solutions, and Skyriver Magnitude is a natural complement to their comprehensive communications offerings," added Bass.

Telarus will offer primary and redundant broadband Internet, VPN and Event Bandwidth Magnitude services beginning immediately.

About Telarus - http://www.telarus.com Telarus is a technology services master agent who holds contracts with over 100 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners See What Others Can't, we have created a set of tools to help them win more business. We are proud to offer our partners performance monitoring of all circuits ordered, patented pricing tools to aid in carrier selection/optimization and cloud engineers to aid partners in complex network design. Our project management team ensures the services ordered are turned up properly. Account management allows partners to focus on selling while our team manages the renewal process and upsells on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best master agent by the members of the Telecom Association for over five years in a row and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents.

About Skyriver Communications - www.skyriver.net Skyriver is a leading-edge millimeter wave (mmWave) broadband provider transforming broadband via technological ingenuity and inspiring customer insights. The company's innovative approach stems from its mission to advance connectivity for data-driven businesses. Leveraging its expertise in wireless communications, Skyriver is meeting the rapidly accelerating demand for enterprise-grade broadband through its pioneering developments in mmWave.

Headquartered in San Diego , Skyriver serves a multitude of businesses including technology, manufacturing, education, government, bioscience, entertainment, retail, hospitality, media, and fortune 500 companies.

Contact: Jenny Bourbiel Phone: 858-812-9328

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telarus-to-resell-skyrivers-millimeter-wave-broadband-service-300494935.html

SOURCE Skyriver Communications

http://www.skyriver.net