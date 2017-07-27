SlingStudio Multi-Camera Production Solution Now Compatible with DJI Drones

Sling Media L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corp., today announced that its SlingStudio platform is compatible with drone systems manufactured by DJI, the world's leader in drones and aerial imaging technology. Ushering in a new era of live, multi drone filmography, SlingStudio is the first affordable, wireless and portable multi camera video production and live broadcasting system optimized for aerial footage. Compatibility includes DJI's Phantom, Inspire and Matrice series drones.

The remote controller of compatible DJI drones plugs into SlingStudio's HDMI input port, or connects to SlingStudio wirelessly via the CameraLink wireless adapter. The drone streams live footage to its controller base, which then routes the video to the SlingStudio hub via the HDMI or CameraLink connection. This allows the drone to send high-quality video to SlingStudio from anywhere within the drone's recommended range.

"SlingStudio simplifies production for videographers looking to film with multiple drones, or drones in combination with ground cameras," said Vivek Khemka, DISH chief technology officer. "Its wireless, drone friendly setup allows drone pilots to capture footage without being limited by cords or cumbersome film equipment."

Starting at $999, SlingStudio is capable of recording, monitoring and editing four HD video inputs from up to 10 aerial drone systems, ground cameras and smartphones. It can output live video to streaming services like Facebook Live and YouTube, while simultaneously recording to a USB hard drive, USB SSD or SD card for post-production.

"With SlingStudio, creative professionals now have the freedom and flexibility to tell a story from multiple points of view in real time," said Ryan Tong, Director of Marketing at DJI. "We're excited to see how crews flying DJI drones will incorporate this technology to bring a new element of storytelling to their live video projects."

The SlingStudio system is available in-store and online at B&H Photo Video, as well as MySlingStudio.com. Accessories include:

How SlingStudio Works

Setup : Capture video from different angles by wirelessly connecting up to 10 video sources (DSLR cameras, video cameras, drone systems, smartphones, personal computers, etc.) to a single SlingStudio using its private, video-grade Wi-Fi network; Internet connectivity is not required. Elimination of cables dramatically reduces setup time, and allows for ground cameras and drone controller bases to be placed anywhere (within 300 feet of the SlingStudio hub) and easily moved.

HDMI-enabled DSLRs, video cameras and drone controller bases connect via SlingStudio's CameraLink wireless adapter (sold separately) or to SlingStudio's HDMI input port. Smartphones using iOS and Android operating systems directly connect to SlingStudio wirelessly using the Capture app available for free download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store; no CameraLink needed.

Production : The iPad Console app (available for free download in the Apple App Store) is required to manage video production with SlingStudio. It allows directors to monitor and create live-to-tape video from up to four (out of a maximum of 10 connected) input sources simultaneously, and drag and drop video into a composition window. Here directors can create dynamic video compositions like picture-in-picture, split and quad views; edit in popular transitions like cut, dissolve and wipe; add text overlays and lower thirds; and mix audio. All of this can be done in real time as live video is streamed to platforms like Facebook Live or YouTube, and simultaneously recorded to a USB hard drive, USB SSD or SD card for post-production. External audio sources, audio mixers and output monitors can also connect to SlingStudio for advanced production needs.

Post-production : Individual recordings from each camera feed, plus the live-switched video and audio line-in, are saved in a single storage location, eliminating the need to wrangle and import multiple storage drives from each camera. With just a couple clicks of the mouse, the entire project file can then be easily imported into editing applications like Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC and Apple Final Cut Pro® X.

About Sling Media

Sling Media empowers video producers and consumers with its video capture, compression and delivery technologies. A wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), Sling Media L.L.C. is behind the groundbreaking SlingStudio multi-camera production system that changes how directors, of all skill levels, can think about creating and sharing professional-grade video content. Affordable and portable, SlingStudio makes it simple to wirelessly connect multiple cameras to record, monitor, edit and broadcast HD video in real time. Since 2004, Sling Media has been a leading provider of multiscreen smart TV solutions embraced by both consumers and television service providers. Visit www.MySlingStudio.com and www.Slingbox.com.