Arizona Technology Council Names Jeff Sales as Executive Director of Its Southern Arizona Regional Office

Continuing the momentum it has gained in driving technology development, economic growth and high wage job creation in Tucson, Pima County and Southern Arizona, the Arizona Technology Council has announced Jeff Sales as its new executive director for its Southern Arizona regional office, effectively immediately.

Bringing more than 25 years of management experience to the role, Sales is responsible for all aspects of the Council's Southern Arizona operations including event management, membership development, marketing, public policy, and community relations. He takes over for Alex Rodriguez, who served as the executive director in Southern Arizona for nearly five years and departed to assume a role in private industry.

"Jeff is a diligent leader with a hands-on approach to member service," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "With big shoes to fill, I couldn't have asked for a more capable individual to take on this role. His vast range of experience is invaluable to the Council as we continue our journey of making Arizona the fastest growing technology hub in the nation."

Sales joins the Council after more than 15 years at Arizona Engineered Products (AzEP) where he served as president and partner. Sales also worked as business development manager at Mastek-InnerStep, senior aide to the Mayor of Tucson from 2003 to 2011, and general manager at local television stations in Orlando and Tucson. Sales is Harvard educated with a Master in Business Administration degree, and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Broadcasting from the University of Cincinnati.

"My goals as executive director are to build upon Southern Arizona's tremendous success by meeting the varied needs of our current members and actively recruiting prospective members," said Sales. "I look forward to working closely with the wide variety of innovative and progressive companies throughout our region. The Council is an integral contributor to the growth of our technology ecosystem and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona's premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council's culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.