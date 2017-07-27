West Virginia to Transform Communications for Public Safety; Governor Justice Approves Buildout Plan for First Responder Network

RESTON, Va.Â Governor Jim Justice is helping transform first responder communications in West Virginia by "opting in" to FirstNet. With his decision, FirstNet and AT&T will deliver a specialized wireless broadband network to West Virginia's public safety community. This will make West Virginia the 7th state in the country to bring first responders advanced technologies that will help them save lives and protect communities.

"FirstNet and AT&T are really stepping up to help West Virginia and we are all grateful for their efforts to expand coverage for our first responders and our communities," said Governor Jim Justice . "Our people will be safer because of this incredible initiative and it gives our state a launch pad for new jobs. I applaud AT&T for their commitment to a service area footprint that enhances coverage in West Virginia. Competitive pricing and the opportunities this will bring for future investment are limitless. The FirstNet network is a step toward putting West Virginia's first responders on the leading edge."

AT&T, in a public-private partnership with FirstNet, will build, operate and maintain a highly secure wireless broadband communications network for West Virginia's public safety community at no cost to the State for the next 25 years. The FirstNet network will drive innovation and create an entire system of modernized devices, apps and tools for first responders.

This is one of the most economical and technologically advanced decisions Governor Justice will make for the State's first responders and the residents they serve. The FirstNet network will transform the way West Virginia's fire, police, EMS and other public safety personnel communicate and share information. Specifically, FirstNet and AT&T will:

"Mobile broadband access is a critical, life-saving technology that needs to be in the hands of every first responder in West Virginia and across the country," Senator Joe Manchin said. "I commend Governor Justice's decision to expand mobile broadband coverage for our public safety community through FirstNet and I applaud AT&T's efforts to help modernize our public safety communications infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Justice and AT&T to expand mobile broadband access for both our first responders and all West Virginians."

The FirstNet solution that will be built in West Virginia was designed with direct input from the State's public safety community. FirstNet has been meeting with West Virginia's officials and public safety personnel for several years to address their unique communication needs. This includes:

"Governor Justice's decision to join FirstNet will enhance public safety communications throughout the state," said FirstNet CEO Mike Poth . "This network will connect first responders operating across West Virginia's diverse landscape - including its rural, mountainous and remote areas as well as federal lands. FirstNet and AT&T are pleased to have delivered a plan that meets West Virginia's unique needs, and we look forward to bringing the network to public safety across the Mountain State."

The decision enables FirstNet and AT&T to begin creating an entirely new wireless ecosystem for public safety communications. West Virginia's first responder subscribers will have immediate access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network.

Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end. This means fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers will have dedicated access to the network when and where they need it - 24/7/365, like their mission.

"First responders put their lives on the line every day," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T - FirstNet. "They deserve access to modern communications tools that will help them keep themselves and those they protect safe. And that's exactly what we'll deliver with Governor Justice's decision to opt-in to FirstNet."

For more information on FirstNet, please visit FirstNet.gov/mediakit and att.com/FirstResponderNews. For more about the value FirstNet will bring to public safety, please visit FirstNet.com.

About FirstNet The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce, overseen by a 15 member Board. Chartered in 2012, its mission is to ensure the building, deployment, and operation of the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. Learn more at FirstNet.gov/mediakit and follow FirstNet (@FirstNetGov) on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q4 2016 + Q1 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-virginia-to-transform-communications-for-public-safety-governor-justice-approves-buildout-plan-for-first-responder-network-300495020.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com