CINDE announces: Feuji will hire 150 people to strengthen its services operations in Costa Rica

SAN JOS Today, CINDE announced that Feuji, a services company specialized in providing technology and cloud services solutions, officially announced its establishment in Costa Rica and hiring 150 additional employees for the remainder of 2017.

The company, located in Ultra Park 1, already employs 70 people and will add 150 jobs/positions. The company foresees that its operation may require up to 500 employees to meet the operational demand, in three years.

Costa Rica was selected for its operation thanks to the strategic location and excellent educational level of its workforce, as well as the country's stability.

Alexander Mora , Minister of Foreign Trade, commented: "Increasingly, services play a more important role in the productive chain, incorporating innovation and efficiency trends, with higher levels of sophistication. In virtue of this revolution, as a Government, we have made important efforts to transition to a knowledge based economy. As a country, we are successfully attracting projects such as Feuji; which not only generate employment opportunities for more than 150 workers, but also become platforms for knowledge transfer and training for Costa Ricans. This demonstrates our ability to adapt to the demanding needs of the market, strengthening our economy to provide sophisticated global services and continue to occupy increasingly higher positions in global value chains."

Juan Carlos Hidalgo , General Manager of Feuji Costa Rica, said: "Costa Rica is a beautiful country with a lot of resources. It has a skilled, multilingual and productive workforce that provides added value to the services we provide to our clients in local and international markets. The geographical and time closeness with the United States makes our clients' relationship with our team of information technology professionals even more attractive."

Jorge Sequeira , Managing Director of CINDE commented: "The dynamism shown by companies in the services sector ratify the potential of Costa Rica as an investment destination. Only services exports have grown 5 times since 2000, closing 2016 at US $4.59 billion . We are sure that Feuji will grow within Costa Rica by providing quality jobs for the Costa Rican population and adding to exports of high value added services."

The company will seek personnel for areas such as: customer service, sales, technical support and IT platforms development. Those interested in applying to one of the positions within the company may do so by sending their résumé to carol.aldi@feuji.com or juan.hidalgo@feuji.com.

About Feuji

Feuji is a global technology and cloud services company with operations across multiple geographic areas. The company believes in providing measurable solutions that will positively impact its business as well as the profitability of our customers. The focus areas of the company focus on consulting for the sales force, consulting, supply chain, outsourcing services, service management and strategic personnel. Feuji headquarters are located in Dallas, Texas and have operations in Bulgaria , India and now Costa Rica .

