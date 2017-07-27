Mavenlink Named 2017 Best Place to Work

IRVINE, Calif.Â Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud based software for the modern services organization and a Gartner Cool Vendor , was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Orange County.The awards program, a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group, was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California .

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process.The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

"We deeply appreciate this recognition of our vibrant culture and talented team," said Ray Grainger , CEO and Co-founder of Mavenlink. "We strive everyday to create an environment that inspires collaboration and continuous improvement, and where our team members enjoy coming to work every day. This award is real validation of what our people have done and continue to do to make Mavenlink a special place to be."

Following consecutive years of triple digit growth, Mavenlink recently announced an expansion plan that includes the opening of its first European office in London , the addition of two new U.S. locations in Boston and Salt Lake City , while growing its current San Francisco engineering and product headquarters, and rapidly adding jobs at its Irvine, CA corporate headquarters. The company was also recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the country's Best Places to Work in 2017.

To learn more about Mavenlink, visit www.mavenlink.com. For career opportunities at Mavenlink, including positions in engineering, sales, product, and marketing, visit https://www.mavenlink.com/careers.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOC.com.

About Mavenlink Mavenlink delivers enterprise-class Software as a Service (SaaS) that transforms how services organizations work with distributed teams, contractors and clients around the globe. Mavenlink's innovative technology platform enables teams of any size to successfully manage and scale their people, projects, and profits. Consulting firms, IT services organizations, creative agencies, and professional services organizations in more than 100 countries are running their businesses more effectively and predictably with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named a winner of the Project Management Gold Stevie Award, Red Herring Global 100 business, a Glassdoor Best Place to Work, and a Cool Vendor by Gartner, the world's leading technology research and advisory firm. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

