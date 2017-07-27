Efficient Forms Announces Strategic Equity Partnership With AltaLink Capital

LITTLETON, Colo.Â Efficient Forms, a leading hiring and onboarding software and services company, today announced it received a majority equity investment from AltaLink Capital, a private investment search fund. The investment will be used by Efficient Forms to fund continued growth, broaden its suite of offerings, and deliver SaaS technology for hourly employers and payroll service bureaus.Â The transaction validates Efficient Forms' leadership in these growth hourly industries.

Efficient Forms provides human capital management (HCM) software and tax credit processing. With over 2,000 end-customers and 1.7 million employees onboarded, the Company's SaaS platform provides employers feature rich solutions for applicant tracking, employee onboarding, Form I9 and E-Verify compliance, Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) processing, and ACA compliance. Its growing customer base spans across industries including quick-serve restaurants, call centers, staffing firms, retail, convenience stores, and payroll service bureaus. Founded in 2004, Efficient Forms has a legacy of innovation and industry-leading customer service.

In conjunction with the transaction, founder David Kenney will continue as President of the Company and Mike Robertson will become Chief Executive Officer.

"Efficient Forms is excited to have AltaLink on board." said David Kenney , "Working with AltaLink will allow us to quickly bring our Efficient WOTC and Efficient Hire solutions out to more clients and markets, while still delivering the same world class service our customers have become accustomed to."

"I am excited to join Efficient Forms, a Company with a distinct track record of growth and product-market fit. Efficient Forms' innovative approach to both its technology platform and its go-to-market strategy, set it apart as a leader in HR technology and services for the robust hourly workplace," said Mike Robertson .

Efficient Forms is one of the largest independent WOTC processors in the country.

About Efficient Forms

Efficient Forms designs and develops cloud based data collection automation software which integrates into a company's human resource and hiring process. It serves customers in the restaurant, staffing, retail, call center, and convenience store industries. The Company's flagship SaaS platform, Efficient Hire (EHX), delivers applicant tracking, onboarding, Form I9 and E-Verify, Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) processing, and ACA compliance. Founded in 2004, Efficient Forms has built a core base of 2,000 end-customers. For more, information, please visit www.efficienthire.com.

About AltaLink Capital

AltaLink Capital is a leading, entrepreneurial investment firm focused on investing in and growing a single business. AltaLink focuses on software and technology-enabled business services companies. It aims to partner with founders and owners to monetize the value they have created and also provide executive management. AltaLink seeks to distinguish owners' operating legacy by providing a bridge to the company's next phase of growth and leadership. AltaLink targets profitable and growing, recurring revenue businesses and provides capital for liquidity, growth, and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.altalinkcapital.com.

